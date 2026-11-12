How Much Do These Bollywood Diwali Looks Cost?

Discover the opulent price tags behind Bollywood's most stunning Diwali ensembles, as Alia Bhatt's exquisite ghagra set leads the pack with a staggering cost of over Rs 1.3 lakh, alongside other celebrity fashion statements.

Key Points Alia Bhatt's handloom Muł Chanderi silk ghagra set, featuring pearl detailing and an 80-kali ghagra, is valued at Rs 131,051.

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a minimalistic white-and-yellow Anarkali dress by Gopi Vaid, priced at Rs 51,500.

Vicky Kaushal made a statement in a royal blue velvet kurta by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, costing Rs 89,500.

Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a champagne-beige kaftan with real silver embroidery, paired with heirloom jewellery.

Bollywood's most dazzling festive wardrobe was on full display this Diwali.

While OG fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched the usual saris and dresses for a stunning kaftan, Alia Bhatt hit it out of the park with her dreamy ghagra set. Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani also served looks that had us drooling.

All in all, Diwali fashion was at its best this year, thanks to our favourite celebrities!

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahithya Shetty/Instagram

Ananya looks smoking hot in her Arpita Mehta ensemble featuring a red Kantha-embroidered skirt, paired with a statement tasselled mirror choli and a micro dupatta.

We gotta admit her fashion game is on a whole other level and we aren't complaining!

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Kareena channels her inner Begum wearing a flowing champagne-beige kaftan with real silver embroidery paired with a matching turban and historic Bhopal heirloom jewellery.

She simply looks stunning while hubby Saif keeps it classy in an all-black ensemble!

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

One of our favourite looks this season is Alia in her dreamy pista pearl ghaghra set that's festive, feminine and elegant.

Crafted in handloom Muł Chanderi silk, the set features delicate pearl detailing, a dramatic 80-kali ghaghra and a sheer organza angrakha jacket. The entire ensemble is worth Rs 131,051.

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha hits the bullseye with her minimalistic fashion this Diwali. She opts for a white-and-yellow Anarkali dress adorned in mirror work and delicate embroidery.

Designed by Gopi Vaid, the outfit is worth Rs 51,500.

Vicky Kaushal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna/Instagram

Vicky makes a statement in a sumptuous Royal blue velvet Kurta featuring an elegant elongated silhouette adorned with intricate embroidery.

The kurta alone, which is designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, costs Rs 89,500.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti sparkles in her chocolate-brown crushed silk gharara set as she celebrates the festive season in style with her family and friends.

She finishes off her look with subtle makeup, dewy makeup and statement jhumkas.

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha is an absolute diva in her white sequinned sari with delicate beadwork and sheer drape as she attends Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

Paired with a sweetheart-neckline blouse, the actress lets her outfit do all the talking by wearing minimal jewellery, soft pink makeup and keeping her hairdo simple.

Huma Qureshi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma QureshiInstagram

Huma gets the memo right and stuns in a green Anarkali dress while adding a pop of blue to her otherwise understated look with a dual-toned dupatta.

Pratibha Ranta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manal/Instagram

Pratibha goes colourful for her Diwali outing in a creamish white panelled frock, a contrasting yellow shalwar and a striking blue embroidered chiffon dupatta.

Effortlessly gorgeous and how, right? Her outfit is from the clothing brand MANAL and is priced at Rs 39,500.

Arjun Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun proves that less is more by keeping his Diwali look suave and sophisticated in a floral blue kurta paired with well-fitted black pants.

Karan Johar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan's custom black outfit by Manish Malhotra proves that Diwali glamour isn't always about colour. Sometimes, it's about going avant-garde while embracing the monochrome trend.

Sonakshi Sinha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aakruti Sejpal Sonthalia/Instagram

Sonakshi joins the monochrome bandwagon, but unlike KJo, she keeps it classic in a white outfit with pearl detailing, elevated by statement earrings, a maang tikka, and shimmery juttis.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff