How Much Do These Bollywood Diwali Looks Cost?

Discover the opulent price tags behind Bollywood's most stunning Diwali ensembles, as Alia Bhatt's exquisite ghagra set leads the pack with a staggering cost of over Rs 1.3 lakh, alongside other celebrity fashion statements.
Key Points
- Alia Bhatt's handloom Muł Chanderi silk ghagra set, featuring pearl detailing and an 80-kali ghagra, is valued at Rs 131,051.
- Shraddha Kapoor opted for a minimalistic white-and-yellow Anarkali dress by Gopi Vaid, priced at Rs 51,500.
- Vicky Kaushal made a statement in a royal blue velvet kurta by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, costing Rs 89,500.
- Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a champagne-beige kaftan with real silver embroidery, paired with heirloom jewellery.
Bollywood's most dazzling festive wardrobe was on full display this Diwali.
While OG fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched the usual saris and dresses for a stunning kaftan, Alia Bhatt hit it out of the park with her dreamy ghagra set. Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani also served looks that had us drooling.
All in all, Diwali fashion was at its best this year, thanks to our favourite celebrities!
Ananya Panday
Ananya looks smoking hot in her Arpita Mehta ensemble featuring a red Kantha-embroidered skirt, paired with a statement tasselled mirror choli and a micro dupatta.
We gotta admit her fashion game is on a whole other level and we aren't complaining!
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan
Kareena channels her inner Begum wearing a flowing champagne-beige kaftan with real silver embroidery paired with a matching turban and historic Bhopal heirloom jewellery.
She simply looks stunning while hubby Saif keeps it classy in an all-black ensemble!
Alia Bhatt
One of our favourite looks this season is Alia in her dreamy pista pearl ghaghra set that's festive, feminine and elegant.
Crafted in handloom Muł Chanderi silk, the set features delicate pearl detailing, a dramatic 80-kali ghaghra and a sheer organza angrakha jacket. The entire ensemble is worth Rs 131,051.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha hits the bullseye with her minimalistic fashion this Diwali. She opts for a white-and-yellow Anarkali dress adorned in mirror work and delicate embroidery.
Designed by Gopi Vaid, the outfit is worth Rs 51,500.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky makes a statement in a sumptuous Royal blue velvet Kurta featuring an elegant elongated silhouette adorned with intricate embroidery.
The kurta alone, which is designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, costs Rs 89,500.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti sparkles in her chocolate-brown crushed silk gharara set as she celebrates the festive season in style with her family and friends.
She finishes off her look with subtle makeup, dewy makeup and statement jhumkas.
Disha Patani
Disha is an absolute diva in her white sequinned sari with delicate beadwork and sheer drape as she attends Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.
Paired with a sweetheart-neckline blouse, the actress lets her outfit do all the talking by wearing minimal jewellery, soft pink makeup and keeping her hairdo simple.
Huma Qureshi
Huma gets the memo right and stuns in a green Anarkali dress while adding a pop of blue to her otherwise understated look with a dual-toned dupatta.
Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha goes colourful for her Diwali outing in a creamish white panelled frock, a contrasting yellow shalwar and a striking blue embroidered chiffon dupatta.
Effortlessly gorgeous and how, right? Her outfit is from the clothing brand MANAL and is priced at Rs 39,500.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun proves that less is more by keeping his Diwali look suave and sophisticated in a floral blue kurta paired with well-fitted black pants.
Karan Johar
Karan's custom black outfit by Manish Malhotra proves that Diwali glamour isn't always about colour. Sometimes, it's about going avant-garde while embracing the monochrome trend.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi joins the monochrome bandwagon, but unlike KJo, she keeps it classic in a white outfit with pearl detailing, elevated by statement earrings, a maang tikka, and shimmery juttis.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff