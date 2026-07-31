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How Much Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Earn In India On Day 1?

Source: PTI July 31, 2026 13:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made a spectacular debut at the Indian box office.

Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

IMAGE: Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Key Points

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 72.44 crore (Rs 724.4 million) gross at the Indian box office on its opening day.
  • The film premiered in India on Thursday, a day before its global release, in 2D and 3D formats.
  • The plot follows Peter Parker four years after No Way Home dealing with isolation, a new threat, and a surprising physical evolution.
 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has opened to rave reviews and a bumper first day collection at the Indian box office.

India Release and Box Office Performance

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

IMAGE: Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in India on Thursday, a day ahead of the global release.

According to the trade tracking web site Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 72.44 crore (Rs 724.4 million) gross on the first day at the domestic box office.

Plot and MCU Context

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

IMAGE: Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up four years after the events of 2021's No Way Home, with Peter Parker living in isolation, having erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves.

The film follows him as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life.

Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. It features Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce aka The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion.

Will this rank among the best Spider-Man movies? Let's wait and watch!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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