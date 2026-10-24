How Much Did Hrithik Roshan Charge For Jailer 2 Cameo?

Following an intervention from Rajinikanth, Hrithik decided to take zero remuneration for the role.

Key Points Hrithik Roshan reportedly waived his fee for his Jailer 2 cameo, contradicting initial reports of a Rs 25 crore payday.

The actor played Roddy in the Rajinikanth-starrer and reportedly completed his portions in just two days.

Hrithik reportedly agreed to appear without payment as a gesture of respect and gratitude towards Rajinikanth.

The two actors previously shared screen space in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada, when Hrithik was a child actor.

Initial reports claiming that Hrithik Roshan charged Rs 25 crore for his cameo in Jailer 2 have been contradicted by fresh industry updates.

When the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 hit theatres, widespread speculation across media outlets suggested that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was paid a staggering Rs 25 crore for his brief appearance as the character Roddy.

Some reports even noted that he shot for only two days and delivered very minimal dialogue, sparking intense online discussions regarding celebrity cameo economics.

Fresh reports from industry insiders indicate a complete U-turn on those salary figures.

According to inside sources, Hrithik waived his entire fee and acted for free.

He did so as a gesture of gratitude and deep-rooted respect for Superstar Rajinikanth.

The two stars share a long history, as a young Hrithik made his early screen appearance as a child actor alongside Rajinikanth in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada.

Insiders suggest that while Rs 25 crore may have been the initial quoted market rate for his time, the production house, Sun Pictures, was hesitant about the steep price tag.

Following an intervention from Rajinikanth, Hrithik decided to take zero remuneration for the role.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff