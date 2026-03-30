How March Treated Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to master the art of balancing her high-profile international career in Hollywood and an anticipated return to Bollywood with cherished family moments, offering fans an intimate look into her dynamic life.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared glimpses of her 'Random March' on social media.

Her posts included pictures with her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

She also hints at a trip to Amritsar, reflecting her love for travel and everyday joys.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to juggle her international career while making time for the people and moments that matter most. She recently showed everyone how March treated her by sharing pictures from the month.

A Glimpse into 'Random March'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Despite work commitments and constant travel, she made space for simple joys, posting pictures with her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. One of the photographs also featured her ID badge from the 98th Academy Awards.

Priyanka's India Visit

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys Punjabi meal. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra delighted fans with a slice of her India trip, spotlighting the rich culinary heritage of Punjab through a vibrant Instagram story from Amritsar.

She shared a post featuring a traditional North Indian thali, captioned 'Just Amritsar things...' alongside a face-savoring-food emoji.

Upcoming Projects and Personal Life

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas with friend and business partner Anjula Acharia. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

This India visit follows Priyanka Chopra's recent work on the film The Bluff and comes ahead of her much-anticipated collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the upcoming project Varanasi, which is expected to release in 2027.

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With input from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff