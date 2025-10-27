HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » How Malaika Celebrated Her 50th Birthday

How Malaika Celebrated Her 50th Birthday

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 15:00 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday in Goa along with son Arhaan Khan and sister Amrita Arora Ladak.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika looked stunning in a shimmery pink gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

The fish cut gown with feather detailing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika tastes her two tier cake.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

With mum Joyce Polycarp and sister Amrita.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika grooved to Chhaiya Chhaiya, the eternal Dil Se.. song which she danced with Shah Rukh Khan atop a train.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Gorgeous mum. Handsome son.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Only family and close friends were invited.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika changes into a polka dot dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

The sassy sisters.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

If we all looked like Malaika at 50...

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Malaika: Accidentally Fell In Love With...
Malaika: Accidentally Fell In Love With...
Things That Make Malaika Go Hmmm
Things That Make Malaika Go Hmmm
When Malaika Turned 46...
When Malaika Turned 46...
Malaika's Secret To Staying Flexible
Malaika's Secret To Staying Flexible
When Malaika Turned 40...
When Malaika Turned 40...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhel Puri: 3-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Best-Selling Cars In India In September 2025

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

VIDEOS

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' in Dehradun0:12

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel...

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on Shaurya Diwas5:31

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on...

Watch the amazing view of Thiruchendur's Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple! 2:35

Watch the amazing view of Thiruchendur's Arulmigu...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO