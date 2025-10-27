How Malaika Celebrated Her 50th Birthday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday in Goa along with son Arhaan Khan and sister Amrita Arora Ladak.

Malaika looked stunning in a shimmery pink gown.

The fish cut gown with feather detailing.

Malaika tastes her two tier cake.

With mum Joyce Polycarp and sister Amrita.

Malaika grooved to Chhaiya Chhaiya, the eternal Dil Se.. song which she danced with Shah Rukh Khan atop a train.

Gorgeous mum. Handsome son.

Only family and close friends were invited.

Malaika changes into a polka dot dress.

The sassy sisters.

If we all looked like Malaika at 50...

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff