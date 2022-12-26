How Katrina Celebrated Christmas!

Like everyone else, Bollywood celebrated Christmas over the weekend and made beautiful, festive pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle celebrated Christmas with the Kaushals.

The girls are seen here with Vicky, Kat's in-laws Sham and Veena Kaushal and brother-in-law Sunny.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya wished for 'love, peace, good health and happiness' this Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

'T’was a great day with friends and family and lots of good food and now please enjoy photos of me by myself because no one is ever happy with their own photo in a group picture,' says Anushka Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

'Merry Christmas! Waiting for Santa Baby!' says Sunny Leone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika and Amrita Arora can't stop laughing as they pose with their favourite person, mum Joyce Arora.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda turns Santa Claus.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty spends a 'lazy Christmas afternoon'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna: 'This time I already had a Christmas picture and I took this only keeping in mind that I needed a picture to wish you all... so Merry Christmas my loves.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan celebrates with his Shehzada co-star, Kriti Sanon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

That is Shraddha Kapoor's 'Christmas Energyyy'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam celebrates Christmas with sister Surilie and nephew Saibhang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde wishes everyone, 'Happy Holidays.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan shares a picture with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and writes, 'Merry Christmas from us to you !!!

'We’ve had a weird x mas day putting up our black tree on Christmas Day cause we’ve both been so busy travelling and working and we are so thankful for the life we have …

'This x mas let’s take a second to be truly grateful for the family and friends that took us through the rough and the beautiful days.

'Merry x mas to you and yours and we send you giant squishy hugs.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar with husband Mohsin Shaikh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar spends his day with his best furry pal, Chico.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

'That was a Merry Merry Xmas with my boy! Hope you all had a great one,' says Keerthy Suresh, sharing a picture with her dog, Nyke.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda, seen here with parents Madhavi and Govardhan Rao Deverakonda, writes, 'Mummy just needs a reason to decorate the house and celebrate Happy Christmas my loves.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Chiranjeevi sends a Christmas postcard.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares a picture with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani and writes, 'Santa gave me the best gift for life and that’s you..

'Happy bdayyyy my love .... thankyou for being who you are and filling my life with soooo much joy and peace .. thankyou for being my calming factor.

'I know how driven you are and I wish you conquer all that you desire .. keep cheekily smiling always @jackkybhagnani.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazirya Fahadh/Instagram

'Happy happy Xmas from mine to yours!' says Nazriya Fahadh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt shares a picture with wife Maanayata and children, Iqra and Shahraan: 'The best of all gifts during Christmas is the presence of family wrapped up in each other. May you all have a bright, happy, and joyous Christmas.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

'It’s the time to spread love & Joy,' feels Sunny Deol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur: 'Cake and calorie ready!! Merry Christmas and happy holidays all!!! Stay sparkly everyone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan: 'Merry merry Christmas everyone I came to the store today, but realised it’s Christmas and hence shut.

'But all I wanted was blue skies, the bright shining sun, greenery, peace and serenity. So.. #gratitude Now time for Winter Wonderland ka #attitude.'