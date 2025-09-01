How Karisma-Kareena Celebrated Ganpati

Film folk celebrated Ganpati over the weekend, and posted pictures on social media.
Karisma Kapoor celebrated the festival at her father Randhir Kapoor's home, and posted pictures.
Other members of the family, including sister Kareena Kapoor and aunt Reena Jain with her daughters-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain and Alekha Advani.
Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain join in for a group picture with their respective wives.
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap seek blessings.
'Most blessed and best time of the year. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!' says Pragya Jaiswal.
Divyanka Tripathi prays to Lord Ganesha. She also visited Ektaa R Kapoor's home for Ganpati darshan.
Pranutan Bahl posts, 'Blessed to have had the sweetest Ganpati darshan filled with so much warmth and love.'
'Splendid day. So grateful for all the love. Ganpati Bappa Morya,' writes Kavita Kaushik.
Sophie Choudry writes, 'Kicking off the week with blessings This is the time of year that Mumbai truly comes alive... the energy, the happiness, the spirit is magical! May you and your loved ones be blessed with prosperity & good health #ganpatibappamorya.'
Bharti Siingh and Jasmine Bhasin celebrate the festival together.
Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah bring Bappa home.
Munjya actor Abhay Verma goes pandal-hopping.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff