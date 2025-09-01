HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Karisma-Kareena Celebrated Ganpati

How Karisma-Kareena Celebrated Ganpati

REDIFF MOVIES
September 01, 2025 14:50 IST

Film folk celebrated Ganpati over the weekend, and posted pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor celebrated the festival at her father Randhir Kapoor's home, and posted pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Other members of the family, including sister Kareena Kapoor and aunt Reena Jain with her daughters-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain and Alekha Advani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain join in for a group picture with their respective wives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap seek blessings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

'Most blessed and best time of the year. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!' says Pragya Jaiswal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi prays to Lord Ganesha. She also visited Ektaa R Kapoor's home for Ganpati darshan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan Bahl/Instagram

Pranutan Bahl posts, 'Blessed to have had the sweetest Ganpati darshan filled with so much warmth and love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

'Splendid day. So grateful for all the love. Ganpati Bappa Morya,' writes Kavita Kaushik.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry writes, 'Kicking off the week with blessings This is the time of year that Mumbai truly comes alive... the energy, the happiness, the spirit is magical! May you and your loved ones be blessed with prosperity & good health #ganpatibappamorya.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram

Bharti Siingh and Jasmine Bhasin celebrate the festival together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krushna Abhishek/Instagram

Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah bring Bappa home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Verma/Instagram

Munjya actor Abhay Verma goes pandal-hopping.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

