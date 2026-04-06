How Karisma-Kareena-Sara Celebrated Easter

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of the Pataudi family's Easter celebrations, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sharmila Tagore.

IMAGE: The Pataudi family celebrates Easter. Photograph: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram

Key Points Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing the Pataudi family's Easter celebrations.

The family gathering included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Sharmila Tagore.

One of the pictures shows us the elaborate Easter spread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse into how the Pataudi family celebrated Easter this year.

On Sunday, Sara posted a series of pictures on Instagram from the Easter celebrations. Siblings Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan also posted pictures from the celebrations, which included mum Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor, and his children Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also joined in, as did their cousin Zahan Kapoor and Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu.

Family Gatherings and Festive Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

'Easter Sunday done right,' posts Soha.

Soha's pictures reveal the delicious Easter spread on the dining table, with Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Kunal Kapoor completing the family portrait. The children Taimur, Inaaya and Jeh take part in a special dance, while also going on what appears to be an Easter egg hunt.

Saba thanks Bebo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

The celebrations were held at Saif and Kareena's home, and Saba feels grateful, as she posts, 'Happy Easter. Thank you Bebo for inviting me to share this experience with you all. u! Family moments are precious. Matters.'

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff