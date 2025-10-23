How Kajal, Kajol Celebrated Diwali...

Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali with their families and shared pix -- where else, on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Agarwal Kitchlu, seen here with husband Gautam Kitchlu, writes, 'As the lamps light up our home and the sound of laughter fills the air, I'm reminded that true celebration isn't about grandeur -- it's about presence. It's about the warmth of family, the comfort of shared meals, and the quiet gratitude for all that we have.

'This year, Diwali felt especially special. Simple, soulful, and full of love. Wishing you and your family the kind of light that glows softly, steadily, and from within. Happy Diwali.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol, seen here with Ajay Devgn, their daughter Nysa and son Yug, writes, 'Life is a cycle. Day before was Diwali and was the beginning of something and the end of something else. All we can say is that life is all about family and all about love. Om Shanti Shanti to one and all #HappyNewYear.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

'The perfect formula: Prayers for the soul, people for the love, and parties for the memories. That's how you do Diwali. May the glow of a thousand lamps banish every shadow, and may the festival of lights bring new hope, prosperity, and success into all your lives. Happy Diwali, my Insta fam!', Vivek Oberoi, seen here with wife Priyanka Alva, tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riva Kishan/Instagram

Ravi Kishan celebrates Diwali with wife Preeti and daughter Riva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash gets festive ready in a Chhavvi Aggarwal outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon: 'Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year to all love peace and prosperity.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam celebrates Diwali at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan: 'Celebrated this Diwali in the favourite corner of my heart. A warm, cozy evening with family and loved ones. As cliché as it may sound, the older I grow I realise that the only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family. Almost everything else feels so temporary, shifting with time.'

'There's a quiet strength and deep reassurance in having a home and people who love you unconditionally, no matter what. Hope you all had a happy happy one surrounded by the love and warmth of your family.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Pragya Jaiswal: 'A Diwali spent with only love and ladoos Thank you @lakshmimanchu for the most fun Diwali night as always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor prays for 'Positivity' this Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

'No greater Diwali joy than घर के बने हुए छोले कुलचे... thank you @chaddakusum for satiating this deep craving,' says Rasika Dugal. Kusum Chadda, we assume, is her mum-in-law.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

'Red, tradition, good vibes, and lots of love that's my Diwali mood this year. Hope yours is just as beautiful!' asks Isha Koppikar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff