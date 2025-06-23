How Kajal Celebrated Her 40th Birthday

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 40th birthday in style on June 19, in the Maldives.
Accompanying her is husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil.
Sharing pictures, Kajal writes, 'Overflowing with love and gratitude -- thank you, dear friends, fans, and family, for the birthday wishes that lit up my day. Surrounded by my- divine, my loved ones, with a heart full and a belly happier still, I’m soaking in all the joy and warmth you sent my way.'
Making a fashion statement even on holiday.
Relaxing in the pool.
Kajal's pool playdate is her son, Neil.
Making memories.
Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal joins the birthday girl.
Sibling bonding.
What is Kajal drinking?
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff