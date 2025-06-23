How Kajal Celebrated Her 40th Birthday

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By REDIFF MOVIES
June 23, 2025 11:25 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 40th birthday in style on June 19, in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

Accompanying her is husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

Sharing pictures, Kajal writes, 'Overflowing with love and gratitude -- thank you, dear friends, fans, and family, for the birthday wishes that lit up my day. Surrounded by my- divine, my loved ones, with a heart full and a belly happier still, I’m soaking in all the joy and warmth you sent my way.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

Making a fashion statement even on holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

Relaxing in the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

Kajal's pool playdate is her son, Neil.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

Making memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal joins the birthday girl.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

Sibling bonding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu /Instagram

What is Kajal drinking?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Kajal Aggarwal Is Back On The Big Screen
Kajal Aggarwal's WOW Fashion Game
Kajal Aggrawal On Being A Mother
'I know how in love with baby you are'
10 Underdog Hindi Movies

