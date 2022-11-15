How Kajal Celebrated Children's Day

There are so many ways to celebrate Children's Day, and Bollywood knows that.

From posting pictures of them looking as sweet munchkins to pictures of their own munchkins, there's a special treat for everyone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal shares a picture with baby Neil and writes, 'Happy first childrens day my darling boy #Neilkitchlu you bring me so much joy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta's twins Gia and Jai celebrated their first birthday recently.

On Children's Day, the proud mum raises a toast to them once again and writes, 'They may not always smell pure and sweet, A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worth while. Happy Children's day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive. #Happychildrensday #Jai #Gia'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Meet Raveena Tandon's babies: Daughter Rasha with husky Alaska.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

Kushboo shares childhood pictures of daughters Avantika and Anandita and writes, 'My babies my world. Every child is the most precious treasure to its mother. Here's wishing every child a very happy children's day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

Isha Koppikar shares a pic with daughter Rianna and writes, 'Celebrated Children's day in a different way this year. We met @bkshivani didi and it was an enlightening meeting. This children's day, I plan to start teaching Rianna some important life and spirituality lessons and who better than Shivani didi to do so!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna shares a childhood memory: 'An apocryphal tale around my childhood states that as a tiny tot in what was then called Cadbury Academy, I followed a balloon man out of the gate of the nursery.

'I was spotted on Linking Road, still following the balloon man, by Lucy, my aunt's hairdresser, and brought back home.

'It seems slightly unbelievable. How could I walk so much? What are the chances of Lucy seeing me on the street?

'But memory is a strange thing. Because I have heard this so many times, regardless of what really happened, I can see myself outside a particular shop on Linking Road. I have an image in my head of walking on that particular pavement and yes, I can see a wiry balloon man striding ahead of me.

'I hope the day I got these balloons for my daughter's birthday, no one followed me :)

'Have you noticed that the memories around our childhood are always crisp and filled with color compared to the ones we have as adults?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna travels down memory lane: 'I remember children's day celebration was such a big thing in our school while growing up and before we know it we've all grown up so much so fast.. and all these years what I've learned is life is too short so LIVE YOUR LIFE TO THE FULLEST.

'So firstly... Happy Children's Day to you Aura, Snow and @sitara_ayanna.. Shimmu I am missing you in this picture.. but to you too my lil love.. And happy children's day everyone.. let there be kindness, happiness, hope, love and care.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

It was a double celebration for Randeep Hooda: Children's Day is also his sister Dr Anjali Hooda's birthday.

'We are all but children pretending to be grownups. Happy Birthday to my beautiful and talented sister Anju and #HappyChildrensDay to both of us.'