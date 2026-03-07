How Janhvi Kapoor Celebrated Her Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 29th birthday with a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 29th birthday on March 6 by offering prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Janhvi Kapoor's temple visit

Janhvi commenced her pilgrimage from Alipiri and reached Tirumala early morning, visiting the revered shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.

She reached the temple barefoot. She also met with fellow devotees and posed for pictures at their request.

Glimpses from Janhvi's birthday celebrations

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Peddi

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in Peddi.

Janhvi will be seen next in the Telugu film, Peddi, opposite Ram Charan.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.

The film is scheduled for release on April 30.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff