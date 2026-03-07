HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » How Janhvi Kapoor Celebrated Her Birthday

How Janhvi Kapoor Celebrated Her Birthday

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2026 11:14 IST

x

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 29th birthday with a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor at the Tirumala temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 29th birthday by offering prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.
  • The actress walked barefoot to the temple as part of her pilgrimage.
  • Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next alongside Ram Charan in Peddi.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 29th birthday on March 6 by offering prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh. 

 

Janhvi Kapoor's temple visit

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor at the Tirumala temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

Janhvi commenced her pilgrimage from Alipiri and reached Tirumala early morning, visiting the revered shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.

She reached the temple barefoot. She also met with fellow devotees and posed for pictures at their request.

Glimpses from Janhvi's birthday celebrations

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Peddi

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in Peddi.

Janhvi will be seen next in the Telugu film, Peddi, opposite Ram Charan.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.

The film is scheduled for release on April 30.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Janhvi was in Tirupati on her b'day
Why Janhvi was in Tirupati on her b'day
Unscramble The Peddi Jigsaw Puzzle
Unscramble The Peddi Jigsaw Puzzle
WATCH: What Janhvi Wants In Her Ideal Man
WATCH: What Janhvi Wants In Her Ideal Man
Janhvi Becomes A Sundari
Janhvi Becomes A Sundari
Deepika, Janhvi: Bold And So Beautiful
Deepika, Janhvi: Bold And So Beautiful

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Latest visuals emerge as Middle-East situation worsen amid escalating Iran-Israel war4:08

Latest visuals emerge as Middle-East situation worsen...

'They will definitely win', Sourav Ganguly's big words for team India ahead of ICC T20 WC0:12

'They will definitely win', Sourav Ganguly's big words...

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)3:12

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO