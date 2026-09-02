How Hanuman Ansh Achieved Historic Success

The small-budget devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has defied expectations, achieving massive box office collections, cementing its status as a major sleeper hit of 2026.

IMAGE: Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh.

Key Points Hanuman Ansh, a low-budget devotional drama, achieved a 14.14x weekend-to-lifetime box office multiple, outperforming Kantara and The Kashmir Files.

The film, based on the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed Rs 9.05 crore (Rs 90.5 million) in India after a quiet opening.

Despite a meagre opening weekend of ₹64 lakh and a drop to 40 screens by Week 2, exceptional word-of-mouth led to a staggering comeback.

The low-budget devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has achieved a rare theatrical milestone by recording a massive weekend box office, placing its holding power well ahead of notable sleeper hits like Kantara and The Kashmir Files.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and based on the life of spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba, the film staged a historic turnaround after a quiet opening and has crossed the Rs 9.05 crore (Rs 90.5 million) mark in India.

Understanding Box Office Multiples

The film has recorded a massive 14.14x weekend-to-lifetime box office multiple, (often referred to as Aamir Khan's formula for longevity), which measures a film's overall legs.

A higher multiple proves that the movie relied on sustained audience word-of-mouth rather than a front-loaded opening weekend rush.

Unprecedented Comeback Story

Hanuman Ansh initially opened to nearly zero buzz on August 7, pulling in a meagre Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and a total opening weekend of just Rs 64 lakh.

By Week 2, its screen count had dropped to a critical low of just 40 screens nationwide. But exceptional audience word-of-mouth triggered a staggering comeback.

Exhibitors aggressively scaled-up shows, jumping from 40 screens in Week 2 to nearly 400 screens in Week 3.

Its third weekend pulled in a whopping Rs 3.68 crore (Rs 36.8 million), representing an astronomical 1,168.97 percent growth from over its second weekend collection (Rs 29 lakh).

Hanuman Ansh added Rs 6.38 crore (Rs 63.8 million) in a three-day window between August 23 and August 25, frequently recording single-day collections (like Rs 2.54 crore/Rs 25.4 million on Day 19) that completely eclipsed its opening week.

Having recovered its modest production budget, Hanuman Ansh is moving into a highly profitable zone as one of the ultimate box office underdog stories of 2026.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff