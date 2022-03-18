News
Rediff.com  » Movies » How did Kareena-Jeh Celebrate Holi?

How did Kareena-Jeh Celebrate Holi?

By Rediff Movies
March 18, 2022 18:56 IST
Just how did Bollywood's Next Generation celebrate Holi? Their famous parents flood Instagram with lovely pictures, and show us.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars and their children.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Jeh spend Holi building sandcastles on the beaches of Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan drenches daughter Inaaya in coloured water.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Deol enjoys the colours of Holi smeared on her face by the little fingers of daughters Radhya and Miraya.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor plays Holi with son Laksshya and nephew Ravie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani has fun with son Aaravv.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal with Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik: 'May the fire of Holi purify hearts, may the colours, colour your life, May the sweets, sweeten the journey of your lives. May the good in each one of us prevail.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar celebrates Holi with wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and daughter Kesha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Juhi Parmar gives everyone a glimpse of what Holi looked like with daughter Samaira.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Happy Holi guys...have a safe one,' says Hiten Tejwani, seen here with wife Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, daughter Katya and son Nevaan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hiten Tejwani/Instagram

 

 

 
