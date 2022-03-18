How did Kareena-Jeh Celebrate Holi?

Just how did Bollywood's Next Generation celebrate Holi? Their famous parents flood Instagram with lovely pictures, and show us.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Jeh spend Holi building sandcastles on the beaches of Maldives.

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan drenches daughter Inaaya in coloured water.

IMAGE: Esha Deol enjoys the colours of Holi smeared on her face by the little fingers of daughters Radhya and Miraya.

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor plays Holi with son Laksshya and nephew Ravie.

IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani has fun with son Aaravv.

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal with Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik: 'May the fire of Holi purify hearts, may the colours, colour your life, May the sweets, sweeten the journey of your lives. May the good in each one of us prevail.'

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar celebrates Holi with wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and daughter Kesha.

IMAGE: Juhi Parmar gives everyone a glimpse of what Holi looked like with daughter Samaira.

IMAGE: 'Happy Holi guys...have a safe one,' says Hiten Tejwani, seen here with wife Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, daughter Katya and son Nevaan.

