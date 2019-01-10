How did Farhan Akhtar celebrate his birthday?

January 10, 2019 14:18 IST

No sighting of Shibani Dandekar though...

Farhan Akhtar hosted a birthday party at his Bandra home on Wednesday, January 9, the day he turned 45.

The Birthday Boy lives with his mom Honey Irani and his sister Zoya Akhtar in the sea facing home, which is close to Mannat, where Shah Rukh Khan lives.

The legendary Rekha is Farhan's neighbour.

Riteish Siddhwani, Farhan's buddy from the Maneckji Cooper school, and now his business partner at Excel Entertainment.

Reema Kagti has directed all her films for Excel Entertainment.

Aarti Patkar with husband Shaad Ali.

How cute! Ranveer Singh rapped a birthday song for Farhan at the Gully Boy trailer launch.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar