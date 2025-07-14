How Did Bollywood's Star Kids Fare?

It's the season of star kids, and it continues with Chunky Pandey's nephew Ahaan Pandey getting ready for his Bollywood debut with this Friday's release, Saiyaara.

We take a look at how star kids have fared so far.

Shanaya Kapoor

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Though Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter was supposed to be launched by Karan Johar, COVID struck and the plans were put aside.

She went on to sign a love story Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Vikrant Massey.

Unfortunately, it got poor reviews and poorer box office collections, with lifetime collections expected to wrap up under Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million).

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan is probably the most panned OTT film on social media in recent times.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son made his debut with this film, opposite Khushi Kapoor.

Let's hope his next release, the OTT July film Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol, fares better.

Khushi Kapoor

The Archies

Three releases -- OTT releases The Archies, Nadaaniyan and big screen release Loveyapa -- and no success so far, Khushi is now waiting to kickstart her next movie.

The Valentine's Day release Loveyapafolded up with a lifetime collections of under Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million).

Junaid Khan

Maharaj, Loveyapa

Like his father, Aamir Khan, Junaid went the unconventional route to start his career. He signed up the period courtroom drama, Maharaj.

The OTT release was a hard-hitting film but like our review says, much ado about nothing.

For his big screen outing, Junaid tried romance with Loveyapa but audiences were not interested.

The Rediff Review: Maharaj / Loveyapa

Rasha Thadani

Azaad

Director Abhishek Kapoor, who had launched Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath, launched Raveena Tandon's daughter in a big way with Azaad.

But the film went completely unnoticed, and collected a lifetime revenue of under Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million).

Rasha did get attention, especially with her hit song Oui Amma.

Aaman Devgn

Azaad

Rasha's co-star was Ajay Devgn's nephew. But unlike Rasha, he couldn't find any recognition in this period drama about a man and his horse.

Suhana Khan

The Archies

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was the centrepiece of The Archies, but the Zoya Akhtar film was panned in a big way and disappeared as soon as it premiered.

Suhana will be re-launched with King, co-starring her superstar dad.

Agastya Nanda

The Archies

Raj Kapoor's great grandson and Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson was part of The Archies too.

But while most of the cast got panned, Agastya managed to get some positive attention.

He will be seen next in Sriram Raghavan's big screen war drama, Ikkis.

Sara Ali Khan

Kedarnath

Sara saw a winning start when Kedarnathbecame a surprise hit at the box office with a lifetime collections of over Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million).

Since then, she has done the most movies among the star kids, her latest being Metro... In Dino.

She has been inconsistent with her performances but she's definitely experimenting with different genres.

Janhvi Kapoor

Dhadak

Sridevi's elder daughter impressed with her debut release Dhadak.

The film was a box office success with over Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million) coming in.

Ever since then, she has done multiple films with mixed results.

Ishaan Khatter

Dhadak

Technically, Dhadak wasn't Ishaan's first film as he had featured in Beyond The Clouds earlier.

But he did impress with his first Bollywood release.

The actor has been doing well since then, balancing OTT ventures like The Royals with Hollywood releases like The Perfect Couple.

Ananya Pandey

Student Of The Year 2

Ananya has been improving with every film.

After her debut, Student Of The Year 2 -- which was a fair success with lifetime collections of around Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million) -- she went on to deliver hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh as well as win critical acclaim with OTT films like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and CTRL.

