How Celebs Unwind In Their Vanity Vans

Ever wondered what your favourite celebs do inside their vanity vans in-between shots?

Namrata Thakker gives you a tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor loves clicking selfies and we don't blame her because her vanity van is exactly like her personality -- fun and vibrant!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

It's Sharvari's go-to place to unwind and get goofy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna knows how to multitask -- she eats, clicks and gets ready at the same time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur treats her vanity van like a ramp because it's so spacious with chic interiors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh enjoys her hot chocolate before getting ready for a shot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan reads his script as his coffee awaits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt owns two vanity vans, and the latest one is designed by Gauri Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra's caption -- 'When they leave me alone in the van' -- tells us all.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a pizza party with the crew members who make her look the way she does.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Mohannan/Instagram

Malvika Mohannan can't stop smiling while digging into cake.

