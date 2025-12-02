How Celebs Unwind In Their Vanity Vans

Ever wondered what your favourite celebs do inside their vanity vans in-between shots?
Namrata Thakker gives you a tour.
Janhvi Kapoor loves clicking selfies and we don't blame her because her vanity van is exactly like her personality -- fun and vibrant!
It's Sharvari's go-to place to unwind and get goofy.
Raashii Khanna knows how to multitask -- she eats, clicks and gets ready at the same time.
Mrunal Thakur treats her vanity van like a ramp because it's so spacious with chic interiors.
Rakul Singh enjoys her hot chocolate before getting ready for a shot.
Varun Dhawan reads his script as his coffee awaits.
Alia Bhatt owns two vanity vans, and the latest one is designed by Gauri Khan.
Parineeti Chopra's caption -- 'When they leave me alone in the van' -- tells us all.
Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a pizza party with the crew members who make her look the way she does.
Malvika Mohannan can't stop smiling while digging into cake.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff