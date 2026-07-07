How Bollywood Is Enjoying The Rains

From spending time with their loved ones to staging quick photo shoots and even giving themselves makeovers, celebrities certainly know how to have fun when the skies turn grey and the rain Gods arrive. Namrata Thakker explores how celebs spend time during the rains.

Key Points Wamiqa Gabbi enjoys exploring Japan on a rainy night, showcasing a glamorous look.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share quiet, quality time together during the rains.

Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Aisha Ahmed engage in fashion, travel, and makeovers to celebrate the monsoon.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi explores Japan on a rainy night, looking gorgeous in black.

Amyra Dastur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

A roof, a sari and the start of monsoon is all you need to click beautiful pictures. Amyra Dastur proves it.

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Only Malaika Arora can make cloudy days look like a runway with her sassy personality.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor takes a selfie with the rainbow in background as she chills in her favourite city, London.

Aisha Ahmed

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aisha Ahmed/Instagram

Aisha Ahmed gives herself a makeover and looks monsoon-ready in her short hair.

Asha Negi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi heads to her hometown in Uttarakhand to enjoy the season with her fam jam!

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

'Rains and you,' says Vicky Kaushal while spending quality time with his gorgeous wife Katrina Kaif.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

No better way to spend the day than snuggling with your furry friend on the balcony while it rains outside, we totally get it, Nushrratt Bharuccha!

Aahana Kumra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Who says you can't take dip in the pool when it rains? Aahana Kumra can't get enough of her Sunday swim, monsoon edition.

Plabita Borthakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur soaks in the evening breeze as the city is drenched, feeling a welcome relief from the heat.

Pranutan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

'A windy monsoon evening with no makeup and ghar ke kapde,' writes Pranutan as she does an impromptu photo shoot taking advantage of the weather.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff