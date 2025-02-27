How Bollywood Celebrated Mahashivratri

Film folk celebrated Mahashivratri on Wednesday by visiting temples and performing pooja, and posting pictures online.
Aahana Kumra visits the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Nashik to seek blessings.
Nimrat Kaur is there too, and says, 'कण-कण में शिव, तन मन में शिव...'
Parineeti Chopra gets ready for new beginnings, and starts by saying a prayer at the Kashinath Mandir in Varanasi with Raghav Chadha.
Soha Ali Khan takes part in a pooja in her home with Kunal Kemmu and his parents, Jyoti and Ravi Kemmu and sister, Karishma.
Shilpa Shetty performs a pooja at home.
Patralekhaa offers prayers.
'#Mahashivratri .. a night to keep the spine erect and be absolutely aware in the moment. A night of introspection and meditation.. at our happy place with #adiyogi @isha.foundation,' writes Manasi Parekh sharing a memory from Coimbatore.
Mouni Roy shares her state from mind from Coimbatore too.
'May Shiv Baba bless you all,' blesses Divya Khossla.
Shehnaaz Gill visits the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Nashik.
Shriya Pilgaonkar and her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar visit a temple.
Bhagyashree visits the Brahma Kumaris Ashram and writes, 'Har har mahadev ! A beautiful Shivling of 15ft made with 4000coconut shells, within 1 day by the brahmakumaris. Its serene, peaceful and knowledge invoking. The strengths that embody Shankara, the 9 devis that stand for 9 human virtues, to the sleeping kumbhakarn to a puppet show for water conservation.. it is an interesting place for children. Not only is this a spiritual experience but also a huge contribution to easing the stress from today's life style. They have included a free cancer detection camp, a rehabilitation and medication camp to overcone alcoholism, drug abuse n smoking.'
Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam perform pooja at home.
Neil Nitin Mukesh with his father Nitin Mukesh.
Lara Dutta writes from Nepal: 'I have always wanted to spend one Mahashivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras and today that wish was fulfilled at Pashupatinath temple, Nepal. Blessed and grateful for the calling and the opportunity, and thankful for the small army of people that made this possible for me. Jai Bholenath!!!!'
Suniel Shetty shares a picture from his new film, Kesari Veer, and writes, 'Surrender to Shiva And everything else surrenders to you ॐ उमामहेश्वराभ्यां नम:'
Kesari Veer is scheduled to release on March 14.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com