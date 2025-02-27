How Bollywood Celebrated Mahashivratri

Film folk celebrated Mahashivratri on Wednesday by visiting temples and performing pooja, and posting pictures online.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra visits the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Nashik to seek blessings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur is there too, and says, 'कण-कण में शिव, तन मन में शिव...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra gets ready for new beginnings, and starts by saying a prayer at the Kashinath Mandir in Varanasi with Raghav Chadha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan takes part in a pooja in her home with Kunal Kemmu and his parents, Jyoti and Ravi Kemmu and sister, Karishma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty performs a pooja at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa offers prayers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

'#Mahashivratri .. a night to keep the spine erect and be absolutely aware in the moment. A night of introspection and meditation.. at our happy place with #adiyogi @isha.foundation,' writes Manasi Parekh sharing a memory from Coimbatore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shares her state from mind from Coimbatore too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

'May Shiv Baba bless you all,' blesses Divya Khossla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill visits the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Nashik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar and her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar visit a temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree visits the Brahma Kumaris Ashram and writes, 'Har har mahadev ! A beautiful Shivling of 15ft made with 4000coconut shells, within 1 day by the brahmakumaris. Its serene, peaceful and knowledge invoking. The strengths that embody Shankara, the 9 devis that stand for 9 human virtues, to the sleeping kumbhakarn to a puppet show for water conservation.. it is an interesting place for children. Not only is this a spiritual experience but also a huge contribution to easing the stress from today's life style. They have included a free cancer detection camp, a rehabilitation and medication camp to overcone alcoholism, drug abuse n smoking.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam perform pooja at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his father Nitin Mukesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta writes from Nepal: 'I have always wanted to spend one Mahashivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras and today that wish was fulfilled at Pashupatinath temple, Nepal. Blessed and grateful for the calling and the opportunity, and thankful for the small army of people that made this possible for me. Jai Bholenath!!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Suniel Shetty shares a picture from his new film, Kesari Veer, and writes, 'Surrender to Shiva And everything else surrenders to you ॐ उमामहेश्वराभ्यां नम:'

Kesari Veer is scheduled to release on March 14.

