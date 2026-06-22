How Bollywood Celebrated Father's Day

'We celebrate the incredible man who has been our strength, our guide, and our greatest source of love.'

Bollywood celebrates Father's Day with memories, pictures and sweet messages on social media.

Key Points 'Fathers are like umbrellas in the rain. Not the flimsy kind that turn inside out at the first gust of wind, but the sturdy, intelligent sort that somehow always know where the storm is coming from and quietly position themselves between us and it.'

'Here's to the fathers who shield us from more than we'll ever know, often without asking for thanks, and usually whilst pretending it's no trouble at all.'

'This Father's Day, to every father who built something from nothing and yet sacrificed their pride for their child, you are the inspiration, you are the heroes, and you are the real architects of everything we become.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu, with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil: 'Happy Father's Day Neil's papa! We love you'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares a picture of Kunal Kemmu with daughter Innaya: 'Fathers are like umbrellas in the rain. Not the flimsy kind that turn inside out at the first gust of wind, but the sturdy, intelligent sort that somehow always know where the storm is coming from and quietly position themselves between us and it.

'Could we manage without them? We would survive. We'd get wet, stumble through, and eventually find our way. But with them, the journey is drier, safer, warmer, and a lot less daunting.

'Here's to the fathers who shield us from more than we'll ever know, often without asking for thanks, and usually whilst pretending it's no trouble at all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'souza/Instagram

Genelia D'souza shares a picture of Ritesh Deshmukh with their sons Riaan and Rahyl: 'Happy Father's Day to the men who are the best examples of what Dads should be. We Love you @riteishd.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Singh shares a picture with her father Kulvinder Singh, mother Rajendar Kaur, father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani and mother-in-law Pooja Bhagnani.

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Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha celebrate Father's Day

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a picture with daughter Nurvi: 'Happy Father's Day Today, as a father to my darling Nurvi and a son to my father, @rukminineilmukesh a daughter-in-law, and Nurvi a granddaughter to him, we celebrate the incredible man who has been our strength, our guide, and our greatest source of love.

'The values you've passed on, the warmth you bring to our family, and the beautiful bond you share with Nurvi are gifts we cherish every day.

'We love you, respect you, and are endlessly grateful to have you in our lives. Happy Father's Day, Papa. @nitinmukesh9 We Love you most, Neil, Rukmini & Nurvi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lin Laishram/Instagram

Lin Laishram shares a picture with Randeep Hooda and their daughter Nyomica and writes, 'Happy Father's Day to the best dad. @randeephooda

'Every day, you wonder if you're holding her right, singing the right lullaby, making the right choices or doing enough for her. But the truth is, the fact that you care so deeply and ask yourself these questions every day means you're already giving her your very best.

'You don't have to be perfect. You're already an incredible father and we're so lucky to have you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta with her father Omkar Singh, a retired Indian Air Force officer: 'Daddy's girl always #fathersday Love you till eternity papa.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Double celebration for the Pandays as Bhavana Pandey turned a year older and Chunky Pandey celebrates Father's Day.

Ananya Panday shares a throwback family picture with her parents and sister Rysa and writes, 'Happy birthday mama, happy father's day papa love you both endless'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar with her father and Sachin Pilgaonkar: 'Happy Father's Day to my Rockstar. Thank you for the love and life you bring to everything you do. Always so proud of you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty shares a picture with father Suniel Shetty and sister Athiya Shetty: 'Thank you for quietly carrying so many responsibilities, making countless sacrifices, and always being there whenever any of us needed you. Truly blessed to have you as my father. Love you so much, Papa. Happy Father's Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karanvir Bohra/Instagram

Karanvir Bohra with daughters Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa: 'Today, on Father's Day, I remember a question my father once asked me: 'What makes a person truly grounded?' Over time, I realised the answer wasn't in his words, but in the way he lived his life.

'The values he passed on to me are the same values I hope to pass on to my children. Because a father's greatest legacy isn't wealth, it's character, wisdom, and values. Happy Father's Day to all the dads.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza shares a picture from a Maldives holiday with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and son Avyaan: 'The most magical day for the best father in the world. Today, he turned fear into wonder... went out snorkelling with his daughter and patiently repeated the same story over and over because his son wanted to listen to it.

'Being a present parent is everything. Thank you @vaibhav.rekhi for putting your most sincere foot forward every day. Thank you for unlearning and learning.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi with father Saleem Qureshi: 'As children, we think our fathers have all the answers. Then we grow up and realise they were figuring things out too. Carrying responsibilities we didn't understand. Making sacrifices they never spoke about. Showing up every day, even when life wasn't easy.

'Somewhere along the way, you stop seeing your father as just a parent and start seeing the person behind the role. And that changes everything. Maybe that's why the answer to so many questions in life quietly remains the same.

Kaun hai woh? Dad, before anyone. Feels surreal to take his legacy forward, the Saleems are now serving stories too. Our first one arrives on 3rd July. Happy Father's Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a picture of her late father Shomu Mukherjee and mother Tanuja: 'Looking at old pictures and realising how much of you is still alive in my laugh. Miss you every single day #HappyFathersDay.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan with her husband Zaid Darbar and their sons Zehaan and Farwaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

Arjun Rampal with sons Arik and Ariv.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt shares a picture with his late father Sunil Dutt: 'Dad I love you, I miss you, I wish you were here, you are and will always be my strength.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi with father Suresh Oberoi: 'My grandfather came to India with nothing. Escaped from Quetta during the Partition with just his family and whatever dignity he could carry. He arrived in a new city, knew no one, and built a chain of medical stores from scratch. No safety net. No contacts. Just sheer will and the attitude of a fighter who never gives up.

'My father decided he would become an actor in an era when it was frowned upon by high society families. When nobody cushioned newcomers, when the industry was a closed door, where you either knew someone or you didn't.

'He went to FTII on merit, came to Bombay, earned ₹50 a week, lived in a tiny rented room, and made it against all odds on his own terms. Instead of asking for money from home, he made himself capable enough to support his family financially with his own earnings.

'Years later, when I wanted to follow him into the same industry, do you know what he did? He took my photographs and showed it to every producer, director, and studio that he could. This man, who had fought his own battles in those same corridors of Bollywood, went to office after office, holding my picture, fighting for his son. And when no one believed in me, he decided to gamble his life's savings to produce my debut film.

'The only tribute I could give him was to walk away from the offer on a platter and follow his inspiration, to struggle on my own and make it on merit with his blessings and prayers.

'He is my hero, my inspiration and a tough act to follow!

'This Father's Day, to every father who built something from nothing and yet sacrificed their pride for their child, you are the inspiration, you are the heroes, and you are the real architects of everything we become. Happy Father's Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Kapur/Instagram

Shekhar Kapur with daughter Kaveri Kapur: 'How can I forget that look? We were walking through London and came across the hospital where you were born.. I remember that tiny magical bit of life .. a bit of God's desire to create.. God's desire to wonder.. And here you are still.. with wonder and love in your eyes..

'May you always look at life in wonder .. as you do now with your incredible poems .. your amazing music .. with wisdom far surpassing mine .. Happy Father's Day, my love @kaverikapur.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Kapoor/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna with her superstar dad Rajesh Khanna: 'If my father hoped for a boy as his firstborn, I was never told. All I know is what he said to my mother: That I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday.

'He always called me Tina baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan with father Mohnish Bahl and sister Krishaa: 'Happy Father's Day to this glorious man! I get my looks, stubbornness and that silent mischief side from you (also the over thinking but anyway)'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu shares a video of Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi.

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