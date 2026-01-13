HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Bipasha Celebrated Her Birthday

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 13, 2026 15:23 IST

Bipasha gives social media a special pass to watch her party in the Maldives!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu celebrated her 47th birthday on January 7 in the Maldives along with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi, and posted pictures of the celebrations on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Looking like a supermodel even today.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Sharing laughs on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

On daddy duty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Selfie mode on.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Living a fairy tale life.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Making sweet memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

The Maldives, at night time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Enjoying her cuppa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Teaching Devi how to pose just right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Sending love to their fans and followers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016; Devi was born in November 2022.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
