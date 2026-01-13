How Bipasha Celebrated Her Birthday

Bipasha gives social media a special pass to watch her party in the Maldives!
Bipasha Basu celebrated her 47th birthday on January 7 in the Maldives along with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi, and posted pictures of the celebrations on social media.
Looking like a supermodel even today.
Sharing laughs on the beach.
On daddy duty.
Selfie mode on.
Living a fairy tale life.
Making sweet memories.
The Maldives, at night time.
Enjoying her cuppa.
Teaching Devi how to pose just right.
Sending love to their fans and followers.
Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016; Devi was born in November 2022.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff