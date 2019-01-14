How Azad and AbRam spent their Sunday

January 14, 2019 16:26 IST

While one wore his thinking cap, the other just lazed around.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan/Instagram

Sundays are super fun when you get to spend them with your dad.

If your dad is a superstar, than the quality time you get is although more special.

Both Azad Rao Khan and AbRam Khan spent the Sunday chilling with their dads.

Aamir Khan shared a cute Instapic of his youngest child and captioned it, 'Gehri soch :-)'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan posted a cool Instapic of AbRam with a caption that read, 'Weekend Research: "A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two". We r the other two and we don't agree mom'.

While both pix are absolutely adorable, do tell us if you have a favourite one in the comments section below.