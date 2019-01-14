How Azad and AbRam spent their Sunday

While one wore his thinking cap, the other just lazed around.
Sundays are super fun when you get to spend them with your dad.
If your dad is a superstar, than the quality time you get is although more special.
Both Azad Rao Khan and AbRam Khan spent the Sunday chilling with their dads.
Aamir Khan shared a cute Instapic of his youngest child and captioned it, 'Gehri soch :-)'.
Shah Rukh Khan posted a cool Instapic of AbRam with a caption that read, 'Weekend Research: "A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two". We r the other two and we don't agree mom'.
While both pix are absolutely adorable, do tell us if you have a favourite one in the comments section below.
this
Comment
article