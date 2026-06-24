How Asha Bhosle's Grandson Chin2 Bhosle Turned To Music After A Corporate Job

Know more about Chin2 Bhosle, grandson of the legendary Asha Bhosle, who defied a conventional career to pursue his passion for music.

Key Points Chin2 Bhosle, officially Chaitanya Bhosle, adopted his childhood nickname and transitioned from a corporate advertising career to a full-time musician.

Despite initial beliefs in financial stability through a steady job, a restrictive corporate environment led him to quit and pursue a two-to-three-year break that changed his life's course.

He found success with the popular pop group Band of Boys, disproving his earlier notion that music could not be a livelihood.

One of the curious things about Chin2 Bhosle, besides the fact that he hasn't taken up a playback job in Bollywood like his famous grandmother Asha Bhosle, is his name.

Why does it have a '2'?

It is perhaps a question he gets asked most often.

The singer, musician and entrepreneur laughs as he explains that while his official name is Chaitanya Bhosle, he has been called 'Chin2' since childhood. The nickname stuck and eventually became a part of his public identity. But behind the unusual name lies an equally unconventional journey.

The Corporate Grind And A Turning Point

IMAGE: Chin2 Bhosle. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Speaking about his early years, Chin2 recalls that like many middle-class Indians, he believed financial stability was essential. Though he had been involved with music since his school days and played in a heavy metal band during college, he initially chose a more conventional path.

"I felt stability was a must. For that, you need a steady job," Chin2 tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf on The Rediff Podcast.

So he joined the advertising business even though music remained a passion.

But corporate life did not suit him -- "I used to do a lot of backpacking and travelling. Once when I wanted a 10-day holiday, I was made to feel guilty about taking time off" -- and that experience proved to be a turning point. So he took a break.

What followed changed the course of his life.

He spent time with his grandmother Asha Bhosle and began working as a radio jockey. Then, he moved to music shows and eventually, becoming a member of the popular pop group, Band of Boys.

For a man who once worried whether music would pay the bills, Chin2 Bhosle's journey stands as a reminder that sometimes passion can become both purpose and profession.

Interview: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff