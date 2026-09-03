How Amitabh Bachchan Is Related To Saif Ali Khan

Amitabh Bachchan unveils a family connection with Saif Ali Khan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan revealed his family's connection to Saif Ali Khan.

The connection stems from Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda, whose son Nikhil is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter, is married to Saif Ali Khan, making the connection an extended family tie.

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar onmKaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals a lesser-known family connection with Saif Ali Khan on a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are set to appear as guests on the quiz show, where a light-hearted conversation led AB to explain how his family is connected to Saif through marriage.

Watch how Amitabh Bachchan traces the Kapoor family link

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In the promo shared by the makers, Big B can be seen telling the audience that the connection goes back to the Kapoor family.

He explained, 'Sir, bahut log nahi jaante yeh hamare rishte mein hain. Raj Kapoorji ki beti Rituji ke bete Nikhil ka byah meri beti se hua.'

He then brought Kareena Kapoor Khan into the conversation.

Kareena is the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor and is married to Saif Ali Khan.

Bachchan jokingly asked how he should address Kareena in view of their extended family connection. 'Toh ab main jaanna chahta hoon ki yeh Kareena ko main kaise bulaoon? Kareena will call me what?' Bachchan asked.

Before the family tree could get any more complicated, Saif broke into laughter and came up with a quick response: 'Thank God, that's not a question!'

Professional Collaborations, KBC's Legacy

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Aarakshan.

Beyond their family connection, Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in the past.

The two actors have shared the screen in Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007) and Aarakshan (2011).

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff