Watch: How Amitabh Bachchan Celebrated His 84th Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan marked his 84th birthday by continuing his regular Sunday darshan tradition, greeting a massive gathering of devoted fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans on his 84th birthday. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11, coinciding with his customary Sunday darshan at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

Fans gathered outside Jalsa with banners and T-shirts, reflecting their enduring connection with the veteran actor.

The Sunday darshan tradition has been maintained by Bachchan for over 40 years, becoming a significant part of his public relationship with fans.

Amitabh Bachchan marked his 84th birthday on Sunday, October 11, with his traditional Sunday darshan with fans gathering outside his residence, Jalsa, in Juhu (northwest Mumbai).

Bachchan wore a maroon kurta paired with beautiful Kashmiri Kani pashmina shawl draped over his shoulder.

Fans brought banners wishing the megastar a happy birthday. Many wore T-shirts featuring the star's monogram and characters from his films.

Decades of Dedication and Fan Love

Amitabh Bachchan's regular Sunday darshan has become a familiar ritual for his admirers. For more than 40 years, the actor has maintained the tradition of greeting fans who assemble outside his residence.

The gathering took on added significance on his birthday, when admirers came together to celebrate the actor's life and career.

The tradition has become an enduring part of his public relationship with fans, bringing together generations of admirers who have followed his journey in Indian cinema.

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday with fans

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff