Housefull 5 Crosses Big Box Office Milestone

IMAGE: Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5.

Housefull 5 has crossed the Rs 150 crore (Rs 15 billion) milestone after being in theatres for 10 days.

It had collected Rs 133.58 crore (Rs 13.36 billion) in its first week and then the target was to bring in another Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore (Rs 250 million to Rs 300 million) in its second weekend.

This is what happened, as about Rs 27 crore* (Rs 270 million) came in between Friday to Sunday.

On Friday, the film collected Rs 6.60 crore (Rs 66 million), and saw a big jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 10.21 crore (Rs 102.1 million).

Now, the momentum has to continue in the weekdays.

The comedy multi-starrer has already collected Rs 162 crore* (Rs 1.62 billion) and it will be interesting to see if the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark will be breached at the end of its lifetime.

This Friday sees the release of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which will give good competition to Housefull 5 in the days to come.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff