Housefull 5 All Set To Hit 100 Cr!

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Nagis Fakhri, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonam Bajwa in Housefull 5.

Housefull 5 is all set to be a hit at the box office.

Just like the previous four instalments of the well-established franchise, reviews for this film were mixed. But audiences had a mind of their own and it reflected in the box office collections.

The film opened at Rs 24.35 crore (Rs 243.5 million), which is quite good for a working day.

On Saturday and Sunday, the film grew well enough to go past the Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) mark, each day.

This means that the film has already earned Rs 90 crore* (Rs 900 million), and is all set to enter the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club today, June 9.

After the hit run of Housefull, the second and third installments had entered the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club while Housefull 4 had stepped into the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) Club.

Now, it seems that the Sajid Nadiadwala franchise with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh as the two regular stars ever since its inception, will score a double century as well.

IMAGE: Silambarasan and Kamal Haasan in Thug Life.

Kamal Haasan's reunion with Mani Ratnam in Thug Life proven to be a flop show as audiences just didn't step into theatres.

Even in Tamil the film couldn't do wonders, and the lesser said about the Hindi version the better, as the film failed to cross even Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark on its Thursday release. It further dropped on Friday due to two reasons: Poor word-of-mouth as well as the arrival of Housefull 5.

Nothing much happened on Saturday and Sunday either, as the four-day extended weekend earned even less than Rs 2 crore* (Rs 20 million).

IMAGE: Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning team.

The Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning has registered overall good collections.

In its fourth week, the final instalment of the superhit franchise has entered the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club.

This didn't seem possible post its release as the word-of-mouth was rather mixed. But it managed to hang in there in the second and third week. Now, in the fourth weekend, the Rs 105 crore (Rs 10.5 million) mark would be easily breached before close of week. This one is a box office success.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.