'Hope Music Of Ramayana Matches Music Of Adipurush'

'It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita in Ramayana.

Key Points Lyricist Manoj Muntashir acknowledged that Adipurush was a 'failed attempt' and 'couldn't meet expectations' despite the efforts of its creators.

Muntashir praised Yash's portrayal of Ravana in the upcoming Ramayana film, extending his best wishes for the project.

The upcoming Ramayana film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan, with music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir has spoken up about the ongoing comparisons between Om Raut's Adipurush and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming Ramayana.

Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues for Adipurush, spoke to the media and extended his best wishes for Ramayana.

'There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet expectations'

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in Adipurush.

"Yash is a very good actor," Muntashir says.

"My best wishes will be for every film that will bring our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for Ramayana."

Addressing the comparisons, Muntashir added, "It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt. I am very proud that Adipurush's music has reached people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope the music of Ramayana matches the music of Adipurush and goes beyond that."

Other Engagements and Ramayana Details

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey as Sita, Ram and Bharat in Ramayana.

Ramayana has been directed by Nitish Kumar, and produced by Namit Malhotra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and a host of actors, the first part will release in theatres in Diwali 2026. Part 2 is expected to arrive next Diwali.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Yash declaring his rule over the three worlds.

Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Ram, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharath.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Ram and Sita's wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita.

The emotional moments continue as Ram accepts Kaikeyi's wish and begins his 14-year exile along with his brother Lakshman, played by Ravie Dubey.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff