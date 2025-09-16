Hollywood Icon Robert Redford Dies In His Sleep

Legendary actor-director Robert Redford, best known for films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All The President's Men and Ordinary People, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89.

IMAGE: Robert Redford receives an honorary Cesar award from Kristin Scott Thomas, president of the Cesar Awards, in Paris, February 23, 2019. Photograph: ANI/Reuters Photo

Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, shared the news in a statement to The New York Times, reported Variety.

As per Berger, Redford died in his sleep early on Tuesday morning at his home in Utah.

Redford was last seen in Avengers: Endgame in which he reprised his role as Secretary Alexander Pierce and joined several other Marvel vets like Michael Douglas and Tilda Swinton.

Redford had starring roles in A Walk in the Woods, which became a breakout indie hit, while 2018's The Old Man & the Gun drew positive reviews. He also served as executive producer on numerous television projects, most recently for the AMC thriller Dark Winds.

Starting in 1959, Redford traded his time between television, appearing in such shows as Perry Mason, Playhouse 90, Alfred Hitchcock Presents and The Twilight Zone, and acting on the New York stage, in such productions as Tall Story, his theatrical debut, and Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park (1963), reprising the latter role in the 1967 Hollywood version opposite Jane Fonda, as per Variety.

He made his feature film debut in the 1962 drama War Hunt, appearing alongside another young actor, Sydney Pollack, who would go on to direct Redford in seven films, including The Electric Horseman and the Academy Award-winning Out of Africa.

After co-starring in two films with Natalie Wood -- Inside Daisy Clover (1965), a lurid tale of the Hollywood star-making machinery, and This Property Is Condemned (1966), his first collaboration with director Pollack -- Redford's breakthrough role was as the Sundance Kid to Paul Newman's Butch Cassidy in what would become the top-grossing film of 1969.

In 1972, The Hot Rock and The Candidate both provided solid roles, before a string of films that made him a superstar.

As per People, Redford and ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen had four children together: Scott (who died just two months after his birth in 1959 from sudden infant death syndrome), Shauna, James and Amy. Redford also lost his mother after a difficult pregnancy when Redford was a teen.

Redford married Sibylle Szaggars Redford in 2009.