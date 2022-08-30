News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hina Khan's Gorgeous Thailand Vacation

Hina Khan's Gorgeous Thailand Vacation

By Rediff Movies
August 30, 2022 08:45 IST
Bollywood stars love travelling. Here's where they're off to these days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan takes us to the Phi Phi islands in Thailand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan sees red in Turkey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn and his cuppa are ready for whatever adventure lies their way.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Bose Roy/Instagram

Rohit Bose Roy takes his daughter Kiara on a holiday to Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

What is singer Armaan Malik doing in Thailand?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan remembers Michael Jackson on his birthday with a throwback picture from New York: 'My guru.. turning point of my life happened when i saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday #michealjackson .. #inspiration #kingofpop'.'

