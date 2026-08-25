Home » Movies » Himanshi Khurana To Asim Riaz: Never Said 'Forceful Conversion'

Former couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are embroiled in a public spat, with Himanshi alleging 'violence' and 'disrespect' from Asim and vowing to share 'facts and evidence' regarding their breakup.

IMAGE: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

Key Points Himanshi Khurana has accused ex-boyfriend Asim Riaz of 'violence' and 'disrespect' following a public spat over their breakup.

Himanshi clarified she never alleged 'forceful conversion', attributing that narrative to media and public interpretation.

Asim had previously issued a statement denying he ever asked anyone to change their religion and hinted at Himanshi wanting to reconcile post-breakup.

Former couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have publicly called each other out, sharing their respective versions of what went wrong in their relationship and how things eventually turned sour between them.

Recently, during a podcast with Paras Chhabra, Himanshi opened up about her breakup, revealing that differences over their religious beliefs played a major role in their decision to part ways. She claimed that she was asked to convert to Islam.

But on Monday, Asim countered her and dropped a statement, claiming he had never asked anyone to change their religion and asked people not to use the issue to portray him in a negative way.

Without naming Himanshi, he added that he was contacted three months after the breakup because she wanted to get back together.

Himanshi's Response and Allegations

Hours after Asim's post, Himanshi took to X to share her response, without directly naming him.

She clarified that she had never alleged any 'forceful conversion,' saying the narrative was created by people and the media.

'I have always been respectful and mindful while sharing my personal journey publicly, whether it was my Bigg Boss experience, my spiritual journey, or matters concerning my health. I shared these aspects of my life with honesty and never used them as an excuse to disrespect or target anyone. I never said 'forceful conversion' was there. People and media set that narrative. However, when my health is mocked and my struggles are questioned, I believe it is time to draw a line,' she posted.

'If we are going to talk about proofs, then let's talk about everything. I am prepared to share the facts and evidence (CCTV footages, recordings, hope you remember that early morning of 27.11.23) surrounding the conversion-related matter and yes the violence I suffered,' she added.

'If you want to tarnish my image then now, I am not someone who will continue covering up to protect your so called image, or staying silent while I am repeatedly insulted and disrespected. People from different production houses and channels covered your shit but i am not like them now.

'I have maintained my dignity and shown respect, and I expect the same in return. If that respect is not going to be reciprocated, then I have no reason to remain silent anymore.

'If you want to play the 'proof' game, then let's play it honestly -- with facts, accountability, and the complete truth.

'P.S. I really don't understand why people have a problem when I share my own journey, my learnings, while everyone else openly talks about their experiences. Why is it any different when I choose to share mine?' she concluded.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz met on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, fell in love during their time on the show, and went on to date for four years before parting ways in December 2023.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff