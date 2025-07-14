HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Here's When Family Man 3 Will Premiere

By SUBHASH K JHA
July 14, 2025 11:11 IST

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man.

The question that every fan of The Family Man franchise is asking is when the third season will start streaming.

Manoj Bajpayee tells Subhash K Jha it will start streaming in the last week of October or the first week of November.

"The shooting is complete," Bajpayee says.

"When we started, we had no idea The Family Man would go this far. Is it the most popular work that I've done? I would say, most definitely yes. Although I've done some other excellent serials on OTT like Abhishek Choubey's Killer Soup, somehow, the reach of The Family Man has gone beyond anything."

 

The actor is gung-ho about Season 3.

"Those out there who loved Season 1 and 2 won't be disappointed," he says.

"If the highlight of Season 2 was Samantha, in Season 3, it will be Jaideep Ahlawat. What a fine actor! I love working with actors who are as dedicated to the task of getting it right as much as I am."

Directed by Raj & DK, The Family Man 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

SUBHASH K JHA
