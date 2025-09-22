Here's What To Expect From Drishyam 3

IMAGE: Mohanlal with Meena, Esther Anil and Asiba in Drishyam 2.

The shooting of Drishyam 3, the sequel of the Drishyam series featuring Mohanlal, began at the S N Law College, Poothotta, Kochi, on Monday, September 22, 2025.

The inaugural function was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and pooja.

Director Jeethu Joseph and Producer Antony Perumbavoor joined Mohanlal at the event.

Speaking to reporters, Mohanlal expressed his happiness over receiving Indian cinema's highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

He also discussed his his role as Georgekutty in Drishyam and said, "No doubt Georgekutty will create some trouble but I have been told not to reveal much. The suspense is the excitement and catch of Drishyam 3."

Mohanlal said he will travel to New Delhi to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award after the film's inaugural shoot.

Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) were pan-India hits and remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.

Director Jeethu Joseph said audiences should not come to watch the third part with over-expectations but with curiosity.

"This film is not a thriller but a family drama," Joseph said, "focusing on how Georgekutty's family has changed over the last four years."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff