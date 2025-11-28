Hema Malini's Niece Madhoo At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

A prayer meet was held for Dharmendra at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol looked emotional as they greeted guests with folded hands. They were joined by Abhay Deol as well as Sunny's son Karan Deol and Bobby's son Aryaman Deol.

Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Aahana Deol were not seen at the prayer meet.

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan marked their presence at the prayer meet.

Others present included Shabana Azmi, Subhash Ghai, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Chunky Panday, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aryan Khan, Tabu, Vidya Balan, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sharman Joshi, Tiger Shroff, Divya Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Oberoi, Sanjay Khan, Anil Sharma and Guddu Dhanoa.

Hema Malini's niece Madhoo at the prayer meet.

Ameesha Patel.

Mahima Chaudhry.

Sonu Sood.

Boney Kapoor.

Fardeen Khan.

Nimrat Kaur.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Neila Devi with son-in-law Ketan Desai.

Maneish Paul.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna shared his experience of meeting Dharmendra for the last time, after the late actor was discharged from hospital and brought home.

He revealed that an ICU-like setup had been created inside the house.

Ashoke Pandit.

Shiv Chanana and Bhushan Kumar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff