HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Hema Malini's Niece Madhoo At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

Hema Malini's Niece Madhoo At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 28, 2025 12:23 IST

x

A prayer meet was held for Dharmendra at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol looked emotional as they greeted guests with folded hands. They were joined by Abhay Deol as well as Sunny's son Karan Deol and Bobby's son Aryaman Deol.

Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Aahana Deol were not seen at the prayer meet.

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan marked their presence at the prayer meet.

Others present included Shabana Azmi, Subhash Ghai, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Chunky Panday, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aryan Khan, Tabu, Vidya Balan, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sharman Joshi, Tiger Shroff, Divya Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Oberoi, Sanjay Khan, Anil Sharma and Guddu Dhanoa.

Hema Malini's niece Madhoo at the prayer meet.

 

Ameesha Patel.

 

Mahima Chaudhry.

 

Sonu Sood.

 

Boney Kapoor.

 

Fardeen Khan.

 

Nimrat Kaur.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Neila Devi with son-in-law Ketan Desai.

 

Maneish Paul.

 

In a video on his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna shared his experience of meeting Dharmendra for the last time, after the late actor was discharged from hospital and brought home.

He revealed that an ICU-like setup had been created inside the house.

 

Ashoke Pandit.

 

Shiv Chanana and Bhushan Kumar.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hema Malini's Touching Note To Dharmendra
Hema Malini's Touching Note To Dharmendra
The Dharmendra I Remember
The Dharmendra I Remember
Dharmendra's Life in Pictures
Dharmendra's Life in Pictures
RARE Pictures Of Dharmendra
RARE Pictures Of Dharmendra
Hemaji's Beautiful Memories With Dharamji
Hemaji's Beautiful Memories With Dharamji

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Paya

webstory image 2

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

webstory image 3

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

VIDEOS

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one Tesla Center in Gurugram4:22

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one...

PM Modi shares sweets with World Champions as he meets Indian Women s Blind Cricket Team5:30

PM Modi shares sweets with World Champions as he meets...

Delhi-NCR air quality stays Very Poor; visuals from AIIMS show haze1:54

Delhi-NCR air quality stays Very Poor; visuals from AIIMS...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO