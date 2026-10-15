Hema Malini: 'Who Is That Pretty Girl On Screen?'

'I've never been conscious of my looks. Even in my heydays, I never looked at myself and gasped, 'My God, what a beauty'.'

IMAGE: Hema Malini as Durga Mata. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Key Points Hema Malini, at 77, performed a dual-depiction dance ballet as Mata Parvati and Goddess Durga during Navratri in Hyderabad, captivating audiences with her grace.

She seamlessly transitioned between the serene Mata Parvati and the fierce Goddess Durga slaying Mahishasura, demonstrating her dedication to classical dance.

Hemaji attributes her ageless beauty to a disciplined lifestyle, including timely eating and sleeping, moderation in diet, and maintaining positive thoughts.

She advises avoiding negative people and focusing on a positive mindset as crucial for well-being and maintaining a youthful appearance.

Hema Malini, who will turn 78 on October 16, transformed into Mata Parvati and Goddess Durga for her iconic dance ballet, Durga, during the Navratri celebrations in Hyderabad on October 11.

She captivated the audience with her timeless elegance and graceful classical dance movements.

'I was happy to have such an attentive audience'

Hemaji performed a dual depiction ballet, seamlessly transitioning between the serene Mata Parvati and the fierce Goddess Durga slaying the demon Mahishasura.

Netizens and attendees lauded her ability to perform intense tandav steps and complex classical choreographies flawlessly, even at this age.

"Every year during Dussehra, I stage my ballet in various cities. The Hyderabad experience was memorable in its own right. The people are so culturally informed," Hemaji tells Subhash K Jha. "Classical arts come naturally to them. I was happy to have such an attentive audience."

'Disciplined lifestyle. Eating and sleeping on time'

About turning into goddesses on stage at 77, Hema laughs. "You keep asking me how I look so young. I've never been conscious of my looks. Even in my heydays, I never looked at myself and gasped, 'My God, what a beauty.' Only recently, I began watching my old films and saw myself wondering, 'Who is that pretty girl on screen?'"

So what's the secret of Hema Malini's ageless beauty?

"Disciplined lifestyle. Eating and sleeping on time. No late nights. Eat everything, but in moderation. Most importantly, think positive thoughts. Do not surround yourself with negative people," she says.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff