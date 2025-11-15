HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Hema Malini: 'So Far Dharamji Is Okay'

Hema Malini: 'So Far Dharamji Is Okay'

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 15, 2025 10:32 IST

x

IMAGE: Dharmendra with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram
 

Ailing movie legend Dharmendra is home after being hospitalised for age-related illness and is on the way to slowly recovering.

The Deol family is taking it one day at a time.

A source from the family told Subhash K Jha, "If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month. Dharamji's and Esha's."

While Dharamji turns 90 on December 8, his daughter Esha who turned a year older on November 2, postponed her birthday celebrations until her father's recovery.

Speaking on Dharamji's health Hema Malini says, "So far he is okay. We are taking it one day at a time."

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dharmendra: 'God Sent Me To Spread Happiness'
Dharmendra: 'God Sent Me To Spread Happiness'
'I never think of how old I am'
'I never think of how old I am'
Dharmendra: Hema is the most beautiful woman I know
Dharmendra: Hema is the most beautiful woman I know
'Money and fame will come and go, but love will never leave us'
'Money and fame will come and go, but love will never leave us'
The Role Dharmendra Regrets Losing
The Role Dharmendra Regrets Losing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

High security in place at Pakistan s Rawalpindi stadium to protect Sri Lankan cricketers4:12

High security in place at Pakistan s Rawalpindi stadium...

Bihar Elections Result Its shocking , Shakeel Ahmad as AIMIM performs on par with Congress1:04

Bihar Elections Result Its shocking , Shakeel Ahmad as...

Bihar Election Result BJP s Ram Kripal Yadav cheers victory in Danapur assembly seat0:25

Bihar Election Result BJP s Ram Kripal Yadav cheers...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO