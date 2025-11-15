Hema Malini: 'So Far Dharamji Is Okay'

IMAGE: Dharmendra with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Ailing movie legend Dharmendra is home after being hospitalised for age-related illness and is on the way to slowly recovering.

The Deol family is taking it one day at a time.

A source from the family told Subhash K Jha, "If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month. Dharamji's and Esha's."

While Dharamji turns 90 on December 8, his daughter Esha who turned a year older on November 2, postponed her birthday celebrations until her father's recovery.

Speaking on Dharamji's health Hema Malini says, "So far he is okay. We are taking it one day at a time."