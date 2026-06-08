Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda Say Goodbye To Pahlaj Nihalani

Film folk attended Producer and former censor chief Pahlaj Nihalani's prayer meeting over the weekend. Mr Nihalani passed away on June 4.

Key Points Producer and former Central Board of Film Certification chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passed away in Mumbai on June 4. He was 76.

His prayer meet was held on Saturday, June 6.

His commercially successful films were Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen.

Hema Malini starred in Pahlaj Nihalani's second film Aandhi-Toofan in 1985, which also starred...

Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatruji also starred in Pahlaj Nihalani's first production Haathkadi (1982).

Aruna Irani worked in Nihalani's Mitti Aur Sona (1989).

Anil Kapoor was a part of David Dhawan's Andaz, which was produced by Mr Nihalani.

Govinda was launched in Mr Nihalani's Ilzam and they went on to do Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Rangeela Raja.

Chunky Panday narrates an interesting story about how Pahlaj Nihalani launched him in the film, Aag Hi Aag in 1987.

"I met Pahlaj in the toilet of a 5-star hotel. I was in a bit of a predicament as my naada was stuck and I couldn't untie it. Pahlaj came to my rescue," Chunky says in this Rediff interview.

Jackie Shroff.

Poonam Dhillon.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Neha Dhupia.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar and Vikram Phadnis.

Kunal Kapoor arrives with...

Son Zahan Kapoor.

Fardeen Khan.

Rohit Roy.

Anupam Kher posted this tribute on Instagram: 'The news of Pahlaj Nihalaniji's passing has left a strange emptiness in my heart. I worked with him in several films and every experience with him was a pleasant one.

During the shooting of Shola Aur Shabnam, we not only made a good film but also created countless memories. Pahlaji was an excellent producer but more importantly, he was an excellent human being.'

Rajpal Yadav.

Raj Babbar.

Abbas Burmawalla.

Milan Luthria.

David Dhawan.

Rakesh Bedi.

Anu Malik.

Udit Narayan.

Sham Kaushal.

Sameer.

Rajat Rawail.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Rumi Jafery.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff