'A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity. I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband -- he was my everything -- my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence.'

IMAGE: Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/ Instagram

Key Points Hema Malini paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary, calling his absence an 'irreparable loss'.

She described Dharmendra as her 'friend, philosopher and guide' and the 'backbone' of her life.

She acknowledged the pain of loss, despite understanding the Bhagavad Gita's teachings on the soul's immortality.

Hema Malini has paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, the legendary Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary on November 24, saying her grief remains as intense as ever.

In a heartfelt post on X, Hema Malini reflected on the year that has passed since Dharmendra's death, remembering him as much more than her life partner. She described him as her 'friend, philosopher and guide', adding that he was the backbone of her life and her 'very existence'.

'I cannot but miss his loving presence'

'A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity. I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband -- he was my everything -- my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence,' she wrote on X.

'Life seems so empty without him. His towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him -- such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots.

'The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence.

'I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them.'

Dharmendra's Enduring Legacy

Hema Malini's post was accompanied by beautiful photographs of the couple.

Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol, died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89.

Widely celebrated as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic actors, he enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and appeared in over 300 films, including Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini were among Hindi cinema's most celebrated on-screen pairs, appearing together in several popular films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani and Dream Girl. The couple married on May 2, 1980, and had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff