'I've Never Taken Any Nonsense From Anyone'

'I don't regret anything I've done in my life.'

IMAGE: Hema Malini in Dream Girl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Superstar, parliamentarian, wife, mother... Hema Malini is so many things to so many people in this country. It is impossible to slot her.

"Then don't slot me," she laughs, as she turns a year older on October 16.

"I don't know why it is so important for men to slot women. There are so many responsibilities that women carry on their shoulders, and so comfortably.

"Like me, a million of women in our country are a wife, a mother, a housewife, a professional... I am one of those fortunate women who can apportion my responsibilities as per my choice.

"There are so many women who multi-task against time -- they get their children ready for school, rush to work, return tired in the evening and cook for the family, all without complain," Hema tells Subhash K Jha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Hema Malini was the first female superstar of Hindi cinema. She was paid a higher price than many leading men.

Film distributors would buy a film starring Hema Malini on announcement without bothering about the leading man. Superstars like Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Khanna requested her presence in their films (Manoj in Sanyasi and Dus Numbri, Rajesh in Premnagar) to make their comebacks.

IMAGE: Hema Malini with Rajesh Khanna in Mehbooba (1976). Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Reacting to these achievements, the gorgeous 77-year-old diva says with a laugh: "I never thought of these things when I was working two-three shifts a day. It was just work, work and work. Even my birthdays were celebrated on the sets. I had no time to stop and think about my achievements.

"In fact, I never had the chance to watch my films properly until recently. I saw some of my more popular performances. I like myself in Lal Patthar, Raja Jani, Abhinetri, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Andaz, Rihaai and a few others."

IMAGE: Hema Malini with Sanjeev Kumar in Seeta Aur Geeta (1972). Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Hema's advice to other career women?

"Never allow yourself to be taken for granted," she says.

"Throughout my career as an actor and a politician, I've never taken any nonsense from anyone. No one ever took me for granted or misbehaved. I don't regret anything I've done in my life."

