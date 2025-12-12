Hema Malini Gets Emotional At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

Hema Malini on Thursday, December 11, 2025, hosted a prayer meet for her late husband Dharmendra in Delhi.

She was accompanied by her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

The prayer meet was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party President and Health Minister J P Nadda, other ministers and parliamentarians.

Dharmendra passed into the ages on November 24.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Hema Malini got emotional during her moving speech at the prayer meet.

Her voice trembled as she spoke.

'I never imagined that a moment would come in my life when I would have to host a prayer meeting, especially for my Dharamji. The whole world is mourning his passing, but for me, it is an inconsolable shock,' Hemaji said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

'Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye. Humara pyaar sachcha tha, toh hum kisi bhi paristhiti ka saamna karne ki himmat thi.

'Hum dono ne shaadi ki. Woh mere liye ek bohot hi samarpeet jeevansaathi baney. Woh mere liye prernadayak ek mazboot stambh bankar har shan, har kadam pe mere saath khadey rahe

(The person with whom I acted in love scenes in many films became my life partner. Our love was true, so we had the courage to face any situation. We got married. He became a very devoted life partner for me. He stood by me as an inspiring and strong pillar at every step.)

Watch Hema Malini's emotional speech

Photograph: ANI Photo

Hemaji spoke about Dharmendra's unfinished dream of publishing a book of his poems.

'Over time, a hidden aspect of his personality emerged.

'Jab woh Urdi ki shayari karne lage. Unki khaas baat yahi thi koi bhi paristithi ho woh uske anusar turant ek sher suna dete the...yeh unki khoobi thi.'

(When he began reciting Urdu poetry, his special trait was that no matter what the situation was, he would immediately recite a couplet that perfectly matched it -- that was his gift.)

'I often told him he should write a book -- his fans would have loved it. He was very serious about it and was planning everything, but woh kaam par adhura reh gaya (that work remained unfinished).'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Amit Shah pays tribute to Dharmendra.

Dharmendra was a BJP MP from Bikaner between 2004 and 2009.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Amit Shah offers condolences to Hemaji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dharmendra on X: 'He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Hemaji can't hold back her tears.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ahana gets emotional too.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ranjeet offers his condolences.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ravi Kishan at the prayer meet.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at the prayer meet.

Photograph: ANI Photo

J P Nadda pays tribute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kiren Rijiju speaks to the family.

Bharat Takhtani with his former wife Esha Deol in their moment of loss.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ahana's husband Vaibhav Vohra seated besides her.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff