Hema Malini At Anand Sagar's Prayer Meet

Family and film industry pay their last respects to Anand Sagar

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away on February 13.

A prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Monday, where several prominent members of the film industry gathered to pay their last respects.

Anand, who was 84, is survived by wife Nisha Sagar, sons Shakti and Amar Sagar, daughter Gauri Sagar, daughter-in-law Vaishali Sagar, granddaughter Aanya Sagar and grandson Arjun Sagar.

Son of Ramanand Sagar, creator of the 1987 television series Ramayan, Anand Sagar managed Sagar Pictures Entertainment. He is associated with the 2008 television epic Ramayan as well as the 1981 film Armaan whose popular song Ramba Ho was recently recreated for the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.

Who is Anand Sagar?

Anand Sagar, born in Lahore in undivided India, witnessed the upheaval of Partition before moving to Mumbai with his family. He and his father established the production house Sagar Arts.

Anand began his film career as an assistant director to his father on the film Aarzoo, starring Rajendra Kumar and Sadhana. He was also associated with several successful films like Aankhen, Geet, and Charas.

His first directorial venture was 1974's Humrahi starring Randhir Kapoor and Tanuja. Over the years, he collaborated with some of the biggest stars like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mala Sinha, and Raj Babbar.

Anand Sagar worked closely with his father Ramanand Sagar on several mythological serials. Ramayan remains one of the most widely watched television shows in India. Other major successes included Shri Krishna and Alif Laila.

After Ramanand Sagar passed away in 2005, Anand worked alongside his son Shakti Sagar Chopra and continued to produce television shows under Sagar Arts like Hatim, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan and Sai Baba.

In 2009, he revisited his father's magnum opus with a new adaptation of Ramayan, featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, introducing the epic to a new generation of viewers.

Mourners at Anand Sagar's prayer service

