'I Am Happy Dharamji Is Back Home'

'Dharamji's health is a matter of great concern for us.'

IMAGE: Hema Malini and Abhay Deol return from visiting Dharmendra at the Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The last few months have not been easy on Hema Malini.

"It has not been an easy time for me," agrees Hemaji.

"Dharamji's health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can't afford to be weak, too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he's back home," she tells Subhash K Jha.

"We are relieved he is out of hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab oopar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty)."

"Please pray for us," she adds.

