HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'I Am Happy Dharamji Is Back Home'

'I Am Happy Dharamji Is Back Home'

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 14:16 IST

x

'Dharamji's health is a matter of great concern for us.'

IMAGE: Hema Malini and Abhay Deol return from visiting Dharmendra at the Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Photograph: Panna Bandekar
 

The last few months have not been easy on Hema Malini.

"It has not been an easy time for me," agrees Hemaji.

"Dharamji's health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can't afford to be weak, too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he's back home," she tells Subhash K Jha.

"We are relieved he is out of hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab oopar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty)."

"Please pray for us," she adds.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Dharmendra Discharged; To Be Treated At Home
Dharmendra Discharged; To Be Treated At Home
Dharmendra: 'God Sent Me To Spread Happiness'
Dharmendra: 'God Sent Me To Spread Happiness'
'We Would Have Done Sholay Together But...'
'We Would Have Done Sholay Together But...'
'Money and fame will come and go, but love will never leave us'
'Money and fame will come and go, but love will never leave us'
'I never think of how old I am'
'I never think of how old I am'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Pota Masala: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

VIDEOS

Security forces on high alert as investigation continues at Delhi Blast site1:13

Security forces on high alert as investigation continues...

Yamaha unveils next-gen AI Motorcycle at Japan Mobility Show2:38

Yamaha unveils next-gen AI Motorcycle at Japan Mobility Show

Civil society members in Handwara hold candlelight vigil to condemn Delhi Red Fort blast2:09

Civil society members in Handwara hold candlelight vigil...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO