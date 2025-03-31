Heist, Love, Horror On OTT This April

It's a rather dull month on OTT this April with only a few releases arriving sporadically. Joginder Tuteja looks at your OTT menu for the month.

Test

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 4

A film with a twisted plot that includes sports, crime, family drama and entrepreneurship, Test features a unique cast with R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth coming together.

The Tamil film arrives in Hindi as well.

Chamak Season 2

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: April 4

The first season of Chamak found its share of fans and followers. Now, Director Rohit Jugraj returns with the second season of the Paramvir Cheema starrer.

There will be elevated drama and once again, music will be among the highlights of this Web series based on a true story.

Chhorii 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 11

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii had arrived in 2021.

Now four years later, the sequel of this supernatural horror film arrives with Soha Ali Khan in the cast as well.

The films have been designed for OTT and hence, will not be seeing a theatrical release.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release date: April 25

Major action follows with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's heist adventure, directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The film will take the audience on a wild ride through Mumbai, Budapest and Istanbul.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Release date: To be announced

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Singh and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi released in theatres in February. While it was a decent entertainer, it couldn't cover much of a distance.

That should change for the Mudassar Aziz directed romcom on its digital release.

Loveyapa

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Release date: To be announced

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starred Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, did not find too many takers when it released in theatres.

Let's see if that changes in its OTT release.

Superboys of Malegaon

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: To be announced

On its theatrical release, the well-reviewed Superboys of Malegaon unfortunately went unnoticed.

With its OTT release around the corner, expect a campaign which will try to push the Reema Kagti directorial so that it gets its due.