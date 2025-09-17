HC dismisses plea against Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3

The Bombay high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 alleging mockery of judges and lawyers, noting the court was used to such mockery.

IMAGE: Bombay high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Don't worry about us," the HC said.

The petition filed by the Association for Aiding Justice through advocate Chandrakant Gaikwad sought a stay on the release of the movie and also deletion of the song, 'Bhai Vakeel Hai', which it claimed was derogatory towards the legal profession.

The petitioner's lawyer, Dipesh Siroya, said the movie and song make a mockery of not just lawyers but also judges, as in a scene, the judges are referred to as 'mamu' a slang he said was derogatory and insulting to the judiciary.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad appeared amused and said it was not worried about the same.

"We have been facing mockery since day one. Don't worry about us," the court said, dismissing the plea.

The filmmakers informed the bench that a similar plea against the movie was filed before the Allahabad high court, and the same was dismissed.

The movie is slated for release on September 19.