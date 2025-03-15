Have You Watched These Aamir Khan Films?

There are as many as 22 movies at the Aamir Khan Film Festival in theatres, celebrating the actor's 60th birthday.

We saw some of them here.

Joginder Tuteja lists the rest, adding their box office status at the time of their original release.

Talaash, 2012

Box office collection: Rs 92 crore/Rs 920 million

Verdict: Hit

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Talaash.

Reema Kagti's thriller Talaash saw a brilliant performance from Aamir Khan as a cop.

His director cousin Mansoor Khan picks Talaash as one of his favourite Aamir performances.

Fanaa, 2006

Box office collection: Rs 52 crore/Rs 520 million

Verdict: Superhit

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Kajol in Fanaa.

A stylish film with chartbuster songs, Kunal Kohli's Fanaa was a commercial entertainer with Aamir and Kajol in their element.

Even as a terrorist, Aamir garnered sympathy from audiences.

Dil Chahta Hai, 2001

Box office collection: Rs 20 crore/Rs 200 million

Verdict: Average

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta in Dil Chahta Hai.

At the turn of the millennium, Aamir got youthful in Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai.

The film has worked wonders in pop culture since.

Dil, 1990

Box office collection: Rs 10 crore/Rs 100 million

Verdict: Superhit

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan in Dil.

Dil came at a time when Aamir was reeling with flops and brought him out of the bad phase.

PK, 2014

Box office collection: Rs 341 crore/Rs 3.41 billion

Verdict: Blockbuster

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in PK.

A founding member of the 300 Crore Club films, PK saw Aamir collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani again after 3 Idiots.

Dhoom: 3, 2013

Box office collection: Rs 285 crore/Rs 2.85 billion

Verdict: Blockbuster

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Dhoom: 3.

Even though Dhoom: 3 was panned by some, it didn't just take a blockbuster beginning when it released but sustained enough to emerge a success.

Rang De Basanti, 2006

Box office collection: Rs 55 crore/Rs 550 million

Verdict: Hit

IMAGE: Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and Atul Kulkarni in Rang De Basanti.

A unique amalgam of past and present, Rang De Basanti was a difficult film to execute but Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's direction made the film a brilliant watch and an important conversation at the time.

Ghulam, 1998

Box office collection: Rs 14 crore/Rs 140 million

Verdict: Hit

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in Ghulam.

Vikram Bhatt's masala film saw Aamir as a loveable tapori who goes against his mentor (Sharat Saxena).

The Aati Kya Khandala song became a rage.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, 1988

Box office collection: Rs 3 crore/Rs 30 million



IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

His first commercial mainstream release, it introduced him as a chocolate hero to audiences.

The film's songs are played till today and a new romantic pair was introduced with Juhi Chawla.

Secret Superstar, 2017

Box office collection: Rs 65 crore/Rs 650 million

Verdict: Average

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar.

An experimental film where Aamir played a supporting role to a child (Zaira Wasim), Secret Superstar was a decent success.

In China, it went on to be break box office records.

Laal Singh Chaddha, 2022

Box office collection: Rs 60 crore/Rs 600 million

Verdict: Disaster

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

An ambitious film that just couldn't take off.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources