Have You Watched These Aamir Khan Films?

There are as many as 22 movies at the Aamir Khan Film Festival in theatres, celebrating the actor's 60th birthday.
We saw some of them here.
Joginder Tuteja lists the rest, adding their box office status at the time of their original release.
Talaash, 2012
Box office collection: Rs 92 crore/Rs 920 million
Verdict: Hit
Reema Kagti's thriller Talaash saw a brilliant performance from Aamir Khan as a cop.
His director cousin Mansoor Khan picks Talaash as one of his favourite Aamir performances.
Fanaa, 2006
Box office collection: Rs 52 crore/Rs 520 million
Verdict: Superhit
A stylish film with chartbuster songs, Kunal Kohli's Fanaa was a commercial entertainer with Aamir and Kajol in their element.
Even as a terrorist, Aamir garnered sympathy from audiences.
Dil Chahta Hai, 2001
Box office collection: Rs 20 crore/Rs 200 million
Verdict: Average
At the turn of the millennium, Aamir got youthful in Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai.
The film has worked wonders in pop culture since.
Dil, 1990
Box office collection: Rs 10 crore/Rs 100 million
Verdict: Superhit
Dil came at a time when Aamir was reeling with flops and brought him out of the bad phase.
PK, 2014
Box office collection: Rs 341 crore/Rs 3.41 billion
Verdict: Blockbuster
A founding member of the 300 Crore Club films, PK saw Aamir collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani again after 3 Idiots.
Dhoom: 3, 2013
Box office collection: Rs 285 crore/Rs 2.85 billion
Verdict: Blockbuster
Even though Dhoom: 3 was panned by some, it didn't just take a blockbuster beginning when it released but sustained enough to emerge a success.
Rang De Basanti, 2006
Box office collection: Rs 55 crore/Rs 550 million
Verdict: Hit
A unique amalgam of past and present, Rang De Basanti was a difficult film to execute but Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's direction made the film a brilliant watch and an important conversation at the time.
Ghulam, 1998
Box office collection: Rs 14 crore/Rs 140 million
Verdict: Hit
Vikram Bhatt's masala film saw Aamir as a loveable tapori who goes against his mentor (Sharat Saxena).
The Aati Kya Khandala song became a rage.
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, 1988
Box office collection: Rs 3 crore/Rs 30 million
His first commercial mainstream release, it introduced him as a chocolate hero to audiences.
The film's songs are played till today and a new romantic pair was introduced with Juhi Chawla.
Secret Superstar, 2017
Box office collection: Rs 65 crore/Rs 650 million
Verdict: Average
An experimental film where Aamir played a supporting role to a child (Zaira Wasim), Secret Superstar was a decent success.
In China, it went on to be break box office records.
Laal Singh Chaddha, 2022
Box office collection: Rs 60 crore/Rs 600 million
Verdict: Disaster
An ambitious film that just couldn't take off.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources