Have You Seen Kareena's Chunky Obsession?

Bollywood's most stylish actresses are making a bold fashion statement by adorning themselves with eye-catching chunky necklaces, proving that bigger is indeed better in the world of celebrity jewellery.

King of Diamonds Harry Winston would say, People will stare. Make it worth their while. And so turn a slick look into a spectacle by throwing on a chunky necklace to complete the look.

Sukanya Verma takes some cues from these showbiz stunners.

Key Points Bollywood actresses are making a significant style statement by incorporating chunky necklaces into their ensembles.

Deepika Padukone, soon-to-be a second-time mother, dazzles in a studded, sparkly choker.

Actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Sonakshi Sinha are also seen sporting big, layered, and diamond-studded chunky pieces.

Deepika Padukone's Dazzling Choker

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

All that glitters is the soon-to-be-second-time-mum in a studded, sparkly choker.

Rashmika Mandanna's Gemstone Extravaganza

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Nothing less than a chock full of heavy gems dangling to a neck full of diamonds for Rashmika.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Emerald Drama

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Nothing like an oversized emerald to add drama like Bebo's sequined green plunging neckline gown.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Maximalist Baubles

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

Sonam's love for maximalist designs shows in her love for baubles as well.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The Bvlgari Ambassador

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Trust a Bvlgari ambassador to show how it's done with full pomp and show.

Nitanshi Goel's Jewellery Transformation

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

The multi strand of jewels around Nitanshi's dainty neck say she's ready to move on from her rustic image in Laapataa Ladies.

Alia Bhatt's 'Bigger is Better' Approach

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Looks like the Alpha heroine believes that bigger is better.

Kriti Sanon's Striking Tweed Look

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Here's how you can turn a serious tweed look into a striking one by sporting a surfeit of diamonds and pearls, a la Ms Sanon.

Sonakshi Sinha's Layered Bling

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Layers and layers of big bling pieces are staples of Sonakshi's styling mantra.

Sonali Bendre's Allure of Chunky Necklaces

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Even Sonali can't resist the allure of the eye-catching chunky necklace.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff