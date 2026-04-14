Share your video of singing your favourite Asha Bhosle songs!
Key Points
- Share your video of singing your favourite Asha Bhosle songs!
- Or tell us what it was like when you met Asha Bhosle in person.
Have you met Asha Bhosle?
Have you attended one of her fabulously entertaining concerts?
Have a favourite Asha Bhosle song?
Write to us about your experiences or send us a video of you singing her songs.
Please mail us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in along with your NAME, AGE, LOCATION.
We'll publish the best responses on Rediff.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff