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Home  » Movies » Have A Favourite Asha Bhosle Song?

Have A Favourite Asha Bhosle Song?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 15:29 IST

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Share your video of singing your favourite Asha Bhosle songs!

Asha Bhosle

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Key Points

  • Share your video of singing your favourite Asha Bhosle songs!
  • Or tell us what it was like when you met Asha Bhosle in person.
 

Have you met Asha Bhosle?

Have you attended one of her fabulously entertaining concerts?

Have a favourite Asha Bhosle song?

Write to us about your experiences or send us a video of you singing her songs.

Please mail us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in along with your NAME, AGE, LOCATION.

We'll publish the best responses on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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