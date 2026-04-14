Share your video of singing your favourite Asha Bhosle songs!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Key Points Share your video of singing your favourite Asha Bhosle songs!

Or tell us what it was like when you met Asha Bhosle in person.

Have you met Asha Bhosle?

Have you attended one of her fabulously entertaining concerts?

Have a favourite Asha Bhosle song?

Write to us about your experiences or send us a video of you singing her songs.

Please mail us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in along with your NAME, AGE, LOCATION.

We'll publish the best responses on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff