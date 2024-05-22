News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Has Huma Replaced Kareena In Toxic?

Has Huma Replaced Kareena In Toxic?

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 22, 2024 12:11 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi will be seen next in Geetu Mohandas' Malayalam-Hindi-Kannada tri-lingual film, Toxic, starring KGF star Yash.

But wait, did she take on the role that was earlier meant for Kareena Kapoor?

No, Subhash K Jha confirms.

Kareena’s exit from the project is not certain yet as sources close to the project inform that the producers are tempting the actor back with some extra zeroes on the pay cheque.

 

Huma reportedly plays a different role.

"Huma was signed even before Kareena was approached. She neither plays Yash’s sister (offered to Kareena) nor his love interest (played by Kiara Advani). Huma has a separate track with Yash with a lot of action," the source says.

SUBHASH K JHA
