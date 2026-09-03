Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Trailer Review: Magic Starts Anew

The comparison will be inevitable, and watching new actors will need time to adjust and grow on fans, discovers Priyanka Bhatt.

Key Points The Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone trailer features Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as the iconic trio, bringing fresh faces to the beloved roles.

The trailer notably skips the Dursleys and the initial Hogwarts letter inundation, beginning directly with the students' grand entry into Hogwarts.

While comparisons to the original cast are inevitable, the trailer offers hope for fans, promising a new, magical adaptation.

For all the fans who waited since the announcement of the new Harry Potter OTT series, the wait is over.

Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton are here as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermoine Granger respectively, in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone.

Enhanced Visuals and Character Introductions

The trailer has one -- the biggest -- factor that stands out that only time could give us: Elevated special effects. The nostalgia factor maybe amiss, but the makers seem to be keen on making it up with VFX and making Harry Potter more 'magical' than the movie series.

The trailer begins directly with a grand entry into the Hogwarts premises, unlike the expected inundation of Hogwarts letters for 'The Boy Under The Stairs'.

There's no Uncle Vernon, no Aunt Petunia, no snobby Dudley giving Harry a hard time, even for a few seconds, in the trailer.

First Impressions of the New Cast

Professor McGonagall (Janet McTeer) leads the students into the grand hall, neatly aligned with long wooden House tables.

The dialogues do most of the heavy lifting. Granger seems polite, perhaps on purpose to give a variation to the character in the books.

No uptight 'It's Leviosa, not Levios-ar' attitude is seen just yet.

Ron is adorable, with the all-ginger actor cast in the Weasley household being cast well.

Dominic as Harry is worthy of anticipation and seems well-cast.

What remains to be seen if Fred and George (Tristan and Gabriel Harland) tug the strings of the heart like James and Oliver Phelps did.

Hagrid has a rather short appearance.

We would have loved to see a glimpse of Hedwig -- and much more of Dumbledore -- but only time will satisfy our restless minds.

Iconic Roles and Fan Expectations

There may be no actor on earth who can replace Alan Rickman's Snape but Paapa Essiedu does a noteworthy job in his brief appearance. And boy, does he depict vicious well!

The comparison will be inevitable, and watching new actors will need time to adjust and grow on fans.

For those who grew up watching the movies and reading the books, the faces of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be etched on forever.

But it is to be noted that the new trailer has made some promises that Dobby would approve of.

While some fans may have watched this trailer as 'seeing someone else in their own house' -- as one online comment sums up the trailer's experience -- it does give us hope.

As our dear Michael Gambon gave us Dumbledore's last words on hope: 'Harry is the best hope we have. Trust him.'

And perhaps, fans will.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff