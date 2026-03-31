Harinder Sikka Slams Meghna Gulzar for 'Diminishing' Calling Sehmat in Raazi

Author Harinder Singh Sikka has criticised filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for her adaptation of his espionage novel Calling Sehmat into the hit film Raazi, alleging that 'ideological bias' led to a diminished portrayal of his protagonist.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in Raazi.

Key Points Harinder Singh Sikka, author of Calling Sehmat, criticised Meghna Gulzar for 'diminishing' his protagonist's spirit in the film Raazi.

Sikka attributed Gulzar's adaptation issues to 'ideological bias', claiming she twisted the story through a 'leftist lens'.

He also suggested Gulzar's biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw similarly omitted 'ugly Congress acts' of ill-treatment.

Sikka has voiced his disappointment multiple times, aiming to create awareness among the public.

The 2018 film Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, was a critical and commercial success, praised for its sensitive direction.

Harinder Singh Sikka, who wrote Calling Sehmat, criticised filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for 'diminishing' the true spirit of his protagonist in her movie adaptation, Raazi.

'Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within. Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist,' Sikka posted on X.

Author's Disappointment with Adaptation

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Raazi.

Sikka said his book was written two decades ago but is still popular across the world and his other novels Vichhoda, Gobind and The Chabimaster are being adapted. He accused Gulzar of giving a similar treatment to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.

'The way Meghna Gulzar twisted the story through a leftist lens still pains me deeply.... Film on legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was no different. All the ugly #Congress acts of ill treating the Field Marshal were missing. What kind of mindset diminishes patriots by bending truth to suit an agenda?'

Previous Criticisms and Public Awareness

It is not for the time first time that Sikka has voiced his disappointment with the 2018 film, a critical and commercial hit starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Gulzar, also known for directing movies such as Talvar and Sam Bahadur, was praised for her sensitive direction and not demonising her Pakistani characters.

When a user on X questioned Sikka for trusting Gulzar despite warnings, he replied, 'Errors don't always come from stupidity. They often come from underestimating how shrewd or deceitful someone can be.'

Sikka also responded to another user who questioned him for expressing his disappointment following the mega success of Dhurandhar, also a spy drama set in Karachi's Lyari town.

'Sir, I have been saying this for past many years, (sic) aware that the message doesn't reach the masses in one go. Creating awareness so that the people don't get defrauded,' he added.

Alia Bhatt's Raazi

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi released in 2018, and starred Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film was a critical and commercial success, with the Rediff review saying, 'It is intense, riveting, clever, dark, sad, lyrical, heartfelt, relevant and understated.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff